 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Intoxicated driver tailgated, assaulted biker, Porter County police say

  • 0
Makayla Martin

Makayla Martin

 Provided

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Porter County police say an intoxicated driver tailgated a motorcyclist and then pushed her off her bike once they came to a stop sign.

The motorcyclist reportedly told police she was driving eastbound on County Road 700 North shortly before 5 p.m. Monday when a black vehicle began tailgating her.

As the vehicle came extremely close, the motorcyclist said she gave the driver the middle finger, according to the incident report. When the biker stopped for a sign at County Road 50 West, she said the tailgating driver, later identified as Makayla Martin, 23, of Kouts, exited her vehicle and shoved her to the ground.

A witness who lives in the area supported the story given by the motorcyclist, police said.

Martin, who smelled of alcohol and had watery eyes, reportedly told police she was just trying to speak to Martin because she too had driven motorcycles.

People are also reading…

"Makayla, through slurred speech, told me that she was tailgating (the motorcyclist) because she was attempting to protect (her)," police said.

Martin claimed the motorcyclist had been the one to approach and was pounding on her vehicle window forcing her to exit, police said. She said she shoved the biker "to get her away."

Martin's blood alcohol content was found to be 0.156, or nearly twice the legal limit, according to police.

Martin, who reportedly voiced threats toward the biker while on the way to the county jail, faces criminal charges of operating while intoxicated and battery.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man charged with murder in MLK Park shooting

Man charged with murder in MLK Park shooting

A father gunned down a man at a park Saturday because he suspected the man pulled his 10-year-old son’s hair and threw basketballs at him during the child’s earlier visit to a Hammond park.

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghans who resettled in US struggle to bring families

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts