Intoxicated driver unconscious behind wheel laughs when woke by officer, Portage police say

PORTAGE — Police say a man they found unconscious behind the wheel of his vehicle at an intersection with U.S. 20 woke up momentarily after being shaken, laughed and then went back to sleep.

The driver, identified as Jose Montalvo, 29, of Texas, was eventually taken into custody after being found to be twice the legal limit for drinking and driving, Portage police said.

He faces several counts of operating while intoxicated.

Police said they were called out around 12:30 a.m. Sunday and found a pickup truck facing north on Clem Road at the intersection with U.S. 20.

The driver, later identified as Montalvo, was unconscious behind the wheel and did not respond at first as an officer shouted and shook him, according to the incident report.

He then woke up, laughed and went back to sleep, police said. The officer shook him again, at which time he woke up and laughed, but did not respond to a request to put his vehicle in park.

Police said the man's words were slurred and difficult to understand, but he turned off his vehicle and put it in park.

"I asked Jose how much alcohol he had to drink, to which he stated, 'A six pack,' " police said.

When asked to exit his vehicle, Montalvo restarted his truck, police said. He then shut it back off and stumbled out of the truck.

He was later taken to the Porter County jail.