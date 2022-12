Intoxicated driver wakes up, hands Portage cop $20 bill, report says

PORTAGE — Police say an intoxicated driver found asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle at a local gas station initially handed an officer a $20 bill rather than his driver's license.

The Portage police officer said around 8 p.m. Dec. 20 she was waved down by individuals, who reported seeing a driver nodding off behind the wheel and revving the engine of his vehicle at the Speedway gas station at 6370 Central Ave.

One of the individuals said he had tried without success to wake the driver, later identified as Ray Stone, 58, of Portage.

The officer said she was able to wake Stone by knocking on a window of his vehicle and he initially resisting shutting off his vehicle. She asked for his driver's license, at which time Stone reportedly handed her the $20 bill.

He denied having consumed any alcohol, but was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .14 or nearly twice the legal limit for drinking and driving, police said. Police said they also found a small amount of marijuana and some related paraphernalia in his vehicle.

Stone was taken to the Porter County jail and faces several charges of operating while intoxicated, including a count of endangering others, the report says.

