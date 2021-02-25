 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Intoxicated driver was high, not drunk, Portage police say
alert urgent

Intoxicated driver was high, not drunk, Portage police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Eric Rickhoff

Eric Rickhoff

 Provided

PORTAGE — A 33-year-old man, who tested negative for alcohol consumption after being seen repeatedly striking the curb along U.S. 6, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated after a blood test revealed drugs in his system, police said.

A Portage police officer said she was driving west along U.S. 6 at 12:11 a.m. Thursday when she saw a motorist, later identified as Eric Rickhoff, of Schererville, strike the curb three times and then turn north on Swanson Road into the oncoming lane.

Rickhoff told the officer he was driving to the far right because he already had struck the median and was attempting to avoid doing that again, police said.

While Rickhoff stumbled, spoke slowly and "thick tongued," and failed sobriety tests, a portable breath test returned negative for alcohol use, according to police.

Police said they found a THC vape pen cartridge in the vehicle's glove box. Rickhoff reportedly told the officer he had been in California and smoked marijuana within the past 72 hours.

Rickhoff, who also faces a charge of possessing marijuana, said he takes medication for depression and anxiety, police said.

When a female passenger from Portage requested to take the vehicle rather than have it impounded, police first required a mouth swab to check for recent marijuana use and she refused, the report states.

"You know, you don't have to be mean to me about it," the woman reportedly told police. "We smoked a little weed way earlier."

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
1
0
0
2

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bicameral group push for LGBTQ protections bill

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts