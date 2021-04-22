Intoxicated Hammond woman leads chase with child in car, breaks squad car windshield, police say

TIPPECANOE COUNTY — After being arrested, a Region woman who was found to be intoxicated kicked a police car windshield, causing it to crack, police said.

Kyra King, 35, of Hammond, faces charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, neglect of a dependent, OWI with a passenger less than 18 years old, OWI with a prior conviction, OWI causing endangerment to others, driving while suspended with a prior conviction, criminal mischief and OWI with a refusal to take a test, according to Indiana State Police.

Around 4 p.m Wednesday troopers were called to a report of a possibly impaired driver on southbound Interstate 65 in the Lafayette area, according to a release from ISP.

ISP Master Trooper Swaim found a 2006 Jeep Commander driving south near mile marker 170 that matched the description of the vehicle 911 callers gave police.

Swaim attempted to stop the vehicle for multiple traffic violations, but the driver did not pull over. The trooper saw the vehicle going below the speed limit and swerving into other lanes, but he was unable to see the driver due to the tinted windows, police said.