Intoxicated Hammond woman leads chase with child in car, breaks squad car windshield, police say

TIPPECANOE COUNTY — After being arrested, a Region woman who was found to be intoxicated kicked a police car windshield, causing it to crack, police said.
Kyra King, 35, of Hammond, faces charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, neglect of a dependent, OWI with a passenger less than 18 years old, OWI with a prior conviction, OWI causing endangerment to others, driving while suspended with a prior conviction, criminal mischief and OWI with a refusal to take a test, according to Indiana State Police.
Around 4 p.m Wednesday troopers were called to a report of a possibly impaired driver on southbound Interstate 65 in the Lafayette area, according to a release from ISP.
ISP Master Trooper Swaim found a 2006 Jeep Commander driving south near mile marker 170 that matched the description of the vehicle 911 callers gave police.
Swaim attempted to stop the vehicle for multiple traffic violations, but the driver did not pull over. The trooper saw the vehicle going below the speed limit and swerving into other lanes, but he was unable to see the driver due to the tinted windows, police said.
The pursuit continued to the 159-mile marker, where King tried to exit I-65 but ended up having to stop due to traffic on the exit ramp. When the trooper went to arrest King, he discovered a child in the vehicle, who was later taken to a safe location, polices said. The Department of Child Services responded and picked up the child.
The trooper also found that King was under the influence of alcohol and she was taken to a hospital in the Frankfort area for a medical evaluation and a certified blood alcohol content test, police said.
King refused the take a certified test and was taken back into police custody. She then began to kick the front windshield of an ISP squad car, causing the glass to crack, police said. Frankfort police were called to assist and she was taken to Clinton County Jail.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department also assisted ISP in the incident.