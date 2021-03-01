Intoxicated man found lying in bed after bullet traveled into neighbor's apartment, police say

CROWN POINT — Police found a Schererville man lying in bed after he allegedly fired off several rounds inside his apartment, including at least one that traveled through a neighbor's wall, court records show.

Nicholas J. Mihalich, 66, told police he had not heard any shots after officers entered his bedroom, which reeked of freshly ignited gunpowder, was filled with smoke particulates and had multiple 9 mm spent shell casings on the floor, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Mihalich has not yet entered a plea to two felony counts and one misdemeanor count of criminal recklessness, online court records showed.

Schererville police responded about 9:10 a.m. Friday to an apartment building in the 700 block of Moraine Trace after receiving reports of shots fired.

In addition to the spent shell casings, officers who entered Mihalich's bedroom noticed bullet holes in his clothes hanging in a closet, court records allege.

An officer asked Mihalich if there was a firearm in the apartment, and he said there was not, records state.

Mihalich, who smelled of alcohol, was handcuffed for officers' safety, according to court documents.