Intoxicated man pulls knife on officer, doesn't get far in fleeing, Portage police say

PORTAGE — Police say an intoxicated 31-year-old man pulled a knife on them and then attempted to flee on foot while being questioned outside his vehicle Monday night.

A Portage police officer said when he asked Steven Dilbeck for his name and date of birth, Dilbeck, of Portage, said, " 'Here you go' while pulling out a fully extended pocketknife from his left pant pocket," according to the incident report.

Dilbeck dropped the knife as he was raising it toward the officer, and as he bent over to pick it up, the officer drew his gun and ordered Dilbeck to step away from the knife, according to the police report.

Dilbeck then began to run south from a Subway restaurant parking lot along Willowcreek Road, police said. He jumped from a retaining wall, fell and was taken into custody.

Another driver told police she saw Dilbeck driving east on Central Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. Monday and then disable his vehicle on a curb while turning south on Willowcreek Road. The other driver followed Dilbeck into the Subway parking lot to help when police arrived.