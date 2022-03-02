Intoxicated man traveling with synthetic urine was on way to take CDL drug test, police say

PORTAGE — Police say a man on his way to a drug test for his commercial driver's licence was arrested on allegations of driving while intoxicated after an officer detected the smell of burned marijuana and found a heated bottle of urine in his vehicle.
"I located a plastic squeezable bottle with a temperature gauge containing a yellow brownish liquid that was still warm to the touch and was registering over 100 degrees on the gauge," the Portage police officer said in his report.
When the officer told the accused, Kamon Pettis, 41, who has Chicago and Gary addresses, that it was clear he was in a hurry to leave before the urine cooled down, he "smiled and again just asked if he could leave," the report states.
Pettis was arrested and faces charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic urine and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.
The officer said he stopped Pettis' vehicle shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday after seeing him speeding and repeatedly weaving into the oncoming lane while traveling southbound along Porter-Lake County Line Road south of U.S. 12.
Lake County officer found dead inside patrol car, police say
WATCH NOW: Undercover video captured of gun sting at Lake County Fairgrounds
Portillo's finally coming to Schererville
Driver busted with synthetic urine, charged with dodging drug screen, Portage police say
Parks for all generations: Valparaiso unveils parks initiative, announces new 248-acre park
Valpo couple dealt marijuana out of child's bedroom, charges claim
Sinkhole eats cars when storm sewer fails
Commissioner calls for further investigation after sheriff's gun show sting
U.S. Steel to invest $60 million in pig iron production at Gary Works steel mill
Illinois State Police warn of trucker convoy planned to allegedly disrupt interstate traffic
Suspect drives away with officer in car, leads chase, police say
Restaurant Scene: A 'robotic' experience at the drive-thru
Region steel mills pay out up to $14,515 in profit-sharing bonuses for fourth quarter
Report of gun at Portage restaurant fight lands man in jail after cocaine, $2,500 found, cops say
Court records describe difficult recovery for Lake clerk
After stopping the vehicle, the officer said Pettis appeared intoxicated and failed field sobriety tests. He did not register positive for alcohol consumption, but reportedly told the officer he smokes marijuana to help lower his blood pressure.
Police said they found a partially burned marijuana cigarette in his vehicle and a glass smoking pipe containing burned marijuana residue.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail
Daniel Ward
Arrest date: Feb. 25, 2022 Age: 42 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2200710
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Gary Kelemen
Arrest date: Feb. 25, 2022 Age: 59 Residence: Woodbury, MN Booking Number: 2200713
Charges: P ossession of methamphetamine, felony
Matthew Clark
Arrest date: Feb. 25, 2022 Age: 38 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2200716
Charges: Invasion of privacy, felony
Jeffery Gawlinski
Arrest date: Feb. 25, 2022 Age: 53 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200711
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Chancellor Travick
Arrest date: Feb. 24, 2022 Age: 32 Residence: South Whitley, IN Booking Number: 2200705
Charges: Robbery, felony
Gerald Anderson Jr.
Arrest date: Feb. 24, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Richton Park, IL Booking Number: 2200704
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Kristijan Dimitriovski
Arrest date: Feb. 24, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200703
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Nathaniel Swier
Arrest date: Feb. 24, 2022 Age: 26 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200701
Charges: OWI, felony
Rudolf Moravec
Arrest date: Feb. 23, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200687
Charges: OWI, felony
Mitchell Kristoff
Arrest date: Feb. 23, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: DeMotte, IN Booking Number: 2200696
Charges: Habitual traffic offender, felony
Isaac Lembcke
Arrest date: Feb. 23, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2200680
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Josip Markovich
Arrest date: Feb. 23, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200676
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Gena Hynson
Arrest date: Feb. 23, 2022 Age: 51 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2200689
Charges: Intimidation, felony
John Cooper
Arrest date: Feb. 23, 2022 Age: 27 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200688
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Matthew Flannery
Arrest date: Feb. 23, 2022 Age: 41 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200694
Charges: Habitual traffic offender, felony
Richard Hageman
Arrest date: Feb. 23, 2022 Age: 45 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2200673
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Michael Bickham
Arrest date: Feb. 23, 2022 Age: 47 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2200692
Charges: Possession legend drug, felony
Anel Chavez
Arrest date: Feb. 23, 2022 Age: 37 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2200675
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Aaron Arthur
Arrest date: Feb. 23, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: Burns Harbor, IN Booking Number: 2200677
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
John Taylor
Arrest date: Feb. 22, 2022 Age: 44 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2200663
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Heidi Riemer
Arrest date: Feb. 22, 2022 Age: 37 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2200661
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Matthew Lundstrom
Arrest date: Feb. 22, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2200666
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
John Berrill
Arrest date: Feb. 22, 2022 Age: 37 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2200662
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Kervel Williams
Arrest date: Feb. 21, 2022 Age: 36 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number: 2200650
Charges: Robbery, felony
Nestor Machuca-Muzha
Arrest date: Feb. 21, 2022 Age: 41 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2200652
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Brenda Stovall
Arrest date: Feb. 21, 2022 Age: 45 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2200657
Charges: N eglect of a dependent , felony
Jonathan Kowalecki
Arrest date: Feb. 21, 2022 Age: 32 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2200651
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Donald Breidenbach
Arrest date: Feb. 21, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2200658
Charges: OWI, felony
Daniel Faulkner
Arrest date: Feb. 21, 2022 Age: 34 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200653
Charges: Battery, felony
Jacquon Harris
Arrest date: Feb. 20, 2022 Age: 26 Residence: Indianapolis, IN Booking Number: 2200649
Charges: Po ssession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Terence Mullen
Arrest date: Feb. 20, 2022 Age: 41 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2200643
Charges: OWI, felony
Alexander Aljure
Arrest date: Feb. 20, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200645
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Daniel Shudick
Arrest date: Feb. 19, 2022 Age: 54 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200636
Charges: Habitual traffic offender, felony
Tasha O'Neal
Arrest date: Feb. 19, 2022 Age: 39 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2200641
Charges: Residential entry, felony
Aaron Rogers II
Arrest date: Feb. 19, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200640
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Monica Thayer
Arrest date: Feb. 18, 2022 Age: 39 Residence: Columbus, IN Booking Number: 2200630
Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, felony
Bruce Brannum
Arrest date: Feb. 19, 2022 Age: 38 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200642
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Daniel Allen
Arrest date: Feb. 18, 2022 Age: 46 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2200635
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.