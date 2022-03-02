Intoxicated man traveling with synthetic urine was on way to take CDL drug test, police say

PORTAGE — Police say a man on his way to a drug test for his commercial driver's licence was arrested on allegations of driving while intoxicated after an officer detected the smell of burned marijuana and found a heated bottle of urine in his vehicle.

"I located a plastic squeezable bottle with a temperature gauge containing a yellow brownish liquid that was still warm to the touch and was registering over 100 degrees on the gauge," the Portage police officer said in his report.

When the officer told the accused, Kamon Pettis, 41, who has Chicago and Gary addresses, that it was clear he was in a hurry to leave before the urine cooled down, he "smiled and again just asked if he could leave," the report states.

Pettis was arrested and faces charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic urine and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

The officer said he stopped Pettis' vehicle shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday after seeing him speeding and repeatedly weaving into the oncoming lane while traveling southbound along Porter-Lake County Line Road south of U.S. 12.

After stopping the vehicle, the officer said Pettis appeared intoxicated and failed field sobriety tests. He did not register positive for alcohol consumption, but reportedly told the officer he smokes marijuana to help lower his blood pressure.

Police said they found a partially burned marijuana cigarette in his vehicle and a glass smoking pipe containing burned marijuana residue.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.