Intoxicated Porter County mom passes out, allowing toddlers to flee house into cold, cops say

VALPARAISO — Porter County police arrested a 28-year-old Portage Township woman who they say passed out from intoxication and allowed her two toddlers to flee the house into the cold.

Sadie Alexander was taken into custody late Thursday and was charged Friday with a felony count of neglect of a dependent, court records show.

A county police officer said he spoke with a witness shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday and was told Alexander was seen in her home in the 400 block of Newcastle Road.

Alexander had her two children in her care, police said. The children are listed in a court document as 2 years old.

She is accused in the same document of placing "the dependent in a situation that endangered the dependent's life or health."

Alexander was reportedly still in the Porter County Jail on Friday afternoon.

Porter County police did not expect to have further details on the case available until Monday.

The criminal case is pending with Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.