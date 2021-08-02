 Skip to main content
Intoxicated Porter man on tracks forces train to make emergency stop, police say
Intoxicated Porter man on tracks forces train to make emergency stop, police say

PORTER — A 25-year-old man, who said he had been drinking for more than a couple of days, faces numerous charges after a police officer found him lying on railroad tracks and moving just moments before a train rolled by, according to the incident report.

The Sunday morning incident forced the train to make an emergency stop, police said.

Brandon Seay, of Porter, faces counts of public intoxication, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and unlawful use of a railroad right of way, police said.

The officer, responding to a report of an intoxicated man walking along the tracks in the area of Beam Street shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, said he spotted Seay lying on his back on the north set of tracks as an Amtrak train quickly approached.

"I began running towards Brandon and yelling loudly to get off the tracks while waving my arms to signal the train conductor," the officer wrote in the report.

The officer said he knew he was unable to reach Seay in time to avoid being hit by the train, but Seay then jumped off the tracks at the last possible moment while clutching a six-pack container of wine coolers with only one bottle remaining.

Police said they found a glass smoking pipe on Seay and a marijuana cigarette.

Seay told reportedly told the officer he had been drinking for more than two days and denied wanting to kill himself.

