Intoxicated Valpo driver hands officer pill bottle rather than license, police say

VALPARAISO — A 27-year-old motorist seen swerving and randomly stopping her vehicle faces a couple felony counts after being found extremely intoxicated and battling police after handing them a bottle of the stimulant drug Adderall when asked for her driver's license, according to the incident report.

Emily Lis, of Valparaiso, was taken into custody around 8 a.m. Thursday and faces felony counts of resisting law enforcement in a vehicle and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and misdemeanor OWI in a manner which endangers a person, OWI with a blood-alcohol concentration exceeding .15% and OWI, Porter County police said.

Police said they responded to several reports of a red Chevrolet Tahoe southbound on Ind. 2 from Hayes Leonard Road driving into oncoming traffic and suddenly stopping in the roadway.

The vehicle was located stopped in the middle of Cherry Wood Drive and it drove away when an officer turned on his emergency lights, police said. After the vehicle stopped a short distance later, police said they found Lis behind the wheel, smelling of alcohol and she "did not seem completely alert and appeared to be 'out of it.' "