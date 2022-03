Intoxication factor in 3-car crash on I-80, police say

GARY — Police said intoxication was a factor in a crash that wrecked three vehicles and sent two people to the hospital early Saturday.

At 4:35 a.m. Indiana State Police troopers from the Lowell post were called to a three-vehicle crash on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 at the 7.4 mile-marker, 1.6 miles west of the Grant Street exit, said ISP Trooper James M. Brasseur.

Preliminary investigations showed that Sophia Settle, 28, of Hammond was driving a red 2014 Kia Forte eastbound in the left lane when she rear-ended a silver 2002 Ford F-150 pickup truck, police said.

The collision caused both vehicles to spin out and the Kia struck a 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

The left three lanes were temporarily blocked as a result of this crash.

The drivers of the Chevrolet and Ford truck were taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus with complaints of pain.

Settle refused medical treatment on scene and a certified chemical test for intoxication, and she was taken to Lake County Jail, Brasseur said.

Police said Settle will face a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Double T Towing, Gary Fire Department and Gary EMS assisted ISP.

