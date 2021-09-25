Investigation continues after Portage football game scare; man tackled on field in separate incident, police say

PORTAGE — Before panic stirred in the stadium, a man was tackled on Portage High School's football field by an officer in a separate incident Friday night, police said.
Portage police said the investigation continues after several hundred spectators fled the stadium stands after a student shouted that someone had a gun at Portage's homecoming football game.
Officers have interviewed students and authorities have not yet reported an arrest related to the incident.
"All I can say is at this point no credible information has been provided leading us to believe there was actually an armed person in the crowd," said Portage Police Department Sgt. James Maynard. " As of right now it appears this was either a prank or at best a case a person mistaking what they thought they saw."
Maynard said if anyone actually saw a person displaying a firearm in the crowd, to call the Portage Police Department at 219-762-3122.
Before the situation unfolded, Portage police said a man was arrested in a separate incident at the school.
During the football game's halftime, an 18-year-old man ran onto the field, Maynard said. A school resource officer chased the man on foot and tackled him to the ground.
The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was taken to Porter County Jail and faces charges of trespassing and resisting arrest, police said.
In a statement sent to students' families Friday night, Dr. Amanda Alaniz, superintendent of Portage Township Schools, said the school is taking the matter very seriously.
"At tonight’s homecoming game, one of our students made the poor decision to yell a false statement that caused panic and confusion in the stands," Alaniz said. "This statement insinuated that there was someone at the game with a weapon. Following an investigation by law enforcement, this was determined to be false."
Alaniz said the school intends to penalize the student responsible.
"This student will face serious legal and disciplinary consequences for causing undue panic and interrupting what was supposed to be a fun community event," the superintendent said. "I would like to thank our local law enforcement agencies for their swift and thorough response to tonight’s events and ensuring the safety of our community."
At 8:45 p.m. Friday the Portage Police Department announced that no weapon had been found, no shots were fired and there were no injuries.
"Portage officers were on scene providing security for the event and confirmed that no shots were fired and so far no witnesses have actually reported seeing a firearm," Maynard said.
At 8:26 p.m. a school resource officer requested additional officers to respond to the scene, said Maynard. At the time, authorities said there were several officers at the school who were providing security for the event.
Portage Police Department said none of the officers saw a weapon or heard shots fired. In addition, no witnesses interviewed have reported seeing a firearm.
"The student who yelled the statement has been identified and is being looked for," police said. "Further details may he released at a later time after that student has been interviewed."
The investigation is ongoing and no further information was immediately provided.