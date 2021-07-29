 Skip to main content
Investigation continues after SWAT assists in search warrant at apartment complex, police say
STOCK Police - SWAT
John J. Watkins, The Times

HIGHLAND — Illinois agencies are continuing tp investigate after a search warrant was conducted in a Highland apartment complex Tuesday. 

On Tuesday afternoon the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force conducted a search warrant at the Hampton In Highland Apartments, in the 2300 block of Azalea Drive.

The search was conducted on behalf of the Oak Forest Police Department, police said. Oak Forest Chief of Police Jason Reid said no arrests were made at the location. 

Illinois authorities were assisted by the Northwest Regional SWAT team at the scene, police confirmed. 

Reid declined to give further information about the search warrant or suspect involved, citing the ongoing nature of the case. 

"The matter is a pending investigation and no further comment will be made at this time," Reid said. 

Highland Police Department confirmed the incident but could not provide further information. 

