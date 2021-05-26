Investigation continues into missing woman pulled from Deep River, police say

MERRILLVILLE — Authorities said the investigation continues after a missing woman was pulled from Deep River.
The body of 32-year-old Steffani Sanders was found around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the river near the 9300 block of Colorado Street, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
A property owner doing yard work in the area called police after he saw the body in the water, said Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Alex Neel.
After Merrillville police investigated and found the remains, Merrillville firefighters, the Lake County coroner's staff, the Lake County Crime Lab and the Indiana DNR were called to the scene. Neel said the deceased woman was stuck by some logs in the river and Merrillville Fire Department divers retrieved her body.
Merrillville police said Sanders' family has continued to cooperate with investigators. The Merrillville Police Department did not release whether foul play was suspected in Sanders' death.
Her manner and cause of death were listed as pending by the coroner's office, according to the report.
Authorities began searching for Sanders in mid-March after a police pursuit.
Police responded on March 13 at 11:37 p.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of 86th Place in Merrillville. When officers tried to make contact with the reported vehicle, it sped off from the scene and police gave chase, Merrillville Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses previously told The Times.
The vehicle eventually left the roadway and tried to lose pursuing officers through a field. The vehicle later stopped and a foot pursuit commenced. K-9 units and drone technology helped police arrest a male, Nuses had said.
The man indicated a passenger was with him in the vehicle, but no other person was located that night, Nuses had said.
A missing person report for Sanders was filed March 15, and police learned Sanders was possibly a passenger in the vehicle police pursued March 13.
Investigators learned on March 23 Sanders, who lived in Michigan City, had possibly stopped at a Michigan City gas station on March 13. They confirmed through the businesses' surveillance footage that Sanders appeared with two other men inside the gas station prior to the time of the pursuit, Nuses had said.
No further information was immediately available.