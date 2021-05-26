Investigation continues into missing woman pulled from Deep River, police say

MERRILLVILLE — Authorities said the investigation continues after a missing woman was pulled from Deep River.

The body of 32-year-old Steffani Sanders was found around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the river near the 9300 block of Colorado Street, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

A property owner doing yard work in the area called police after he saw the body in the water, said Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Alex Neel.

After Merrillville police investigated and found the remains, Merrillville firefighters, the Lake County coroner's staff, the Lake County Crime Lab and the Indiana DNR were called to the scene. Neel said the deceased woman was stuck by some logs in the river and Merrillville Fire Department divers retrieved her body.

Merrillville police said Sanders' family has continued to cooperate with investigators. The Merrillville Police Department did not release whether foul play was suspected in Sanders' death.

Her manner and cause of death were listed as pending by the coroner's office, according to the report.

Authorities began searching for Sanders in mid-March after a police pursuit.