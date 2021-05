Investigation continues into serious injury crash, charges pending against driver, police say

HAMMOND — Charges are pending in a crash that sent one person to a trauma center via medical helicopter Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Traffic Unit is investigating the two-vehicle crash around 1 p.m. Tuesday at southbound Cline Avenue at the Interstate 80/94 westbound on-ramp from Cline Avenue.

Preliminary investigations showed that a Ford F-150 work truck was stopped in traffic waiting to drive onto the interstate when a Jeep Compass rear-ended the truck, said Lake County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Pam Jones.

Police said the Jeep did not stop before the impact.

The driver of the Ford truck, a 31-year-old Manteno, Illinois man, was not injured and was cleared to leave the scene. The driver of the Jeep, a 47-year-old Leland, Illinois, man, was airlifted with serious injuries.

The driver of the Jeep has pending charges, including following too closely, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department. The condition of the airlifted driver is unknown.

Around the same time, a second crash happened in the southbound lanes of Cline Avenue just north of 169th Street involving two vehicles. Hammond police responded to the wreck and there were no reported injuries, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.