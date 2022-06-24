 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Investigation into child pornography results in Michigan City man's arrest, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — Explicit images and videos of child pornography were uncovered in the possession of a Michigan City man, who was arrested

Scott A. Dailey, 50, faces a charge of a Level 5 felony count of possession of child pornography, according to LaPorte Superior Court. 

The Indiana State Police Cyber Crimes Unit served a search warrant Wednesday in the 2700 block of Wozniak Road in Michigan City, ISP said. 

Authorities said an extensive investigation by the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force revealed Dailey had explicit videos and images of children. 

The investigation was launched following a tip was that was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, alleging illegal activity on Dailey's social media account. 

Investigators found Dailey had 16 uploaded files of child pornography, including an explicit video of a man sexually assaulting a girl who was around the ages of 7 or 8 years old, according to court records. Other media files saved to his phone included children who were between the ages of 5 and 13 years old. 

Court reports alleged Dailey admitted to possessing the files and he said he has an addiction to pornography that turned into viewing child pornography. 

Dailey was taken into custody without incident Wednesday and he was booked into the LaPorte County Jail where he will remain until his initial hearing.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

