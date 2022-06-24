Investigation into child pornography results in Michigan City man's arrest, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — Explicit images and videos of child pornography were uncovered in the possession of a Michigan City man, who was arrested
Scott A. Dailey, 50, faces a charge of a Level 5 felony count of possession of child pornography, according to LaPorte Superior Court.
The Indiana State Police Cyber Crimes Unit served a search warrant Wednesday in the 2700 block of Wozniak Road in Michigan City, ISP said.
Authorities said an extensive investigation by the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force revealed Dailey had explicit videos and images of children.
The investigation was launched following a tip was that was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, alleging illegal activity on Dailey's social media account.
Investigators found Dailey had 16 uploaded files of child pornography, including an explicit video of a man sexually assaulting a girl who was around the ages of 7 or 8 years old, according to court records. Other media files saved to his phone included children who were between the ages of 5 and 13 years old.
Co-worker nabs man with marijuana at Portage business, police say
Man killed in shooting outside gas station, authorities say
UPDATE: 2 killed, mother and children among 5 wounded in shootings, officials say
UPDATE: Brothers get into shootout with each other in East Chicago homicide, chief says
Group robs armored truck at Calumet City bank, FBI says
Valpo cops release photos seeking theft suspects
Crown Point man dies in Merrillville crash, coroner says
Drunken driver was topping 105 mph, Porter County police say
Indiana gasoline taxes in July will be highest in state history
WATCH NOW: Pay to play: Munster's Centennial Park the latest Region park to impose parking fees
Man found fatally shot in street, police say
Porter County police release photos of wanted man
UPDATE: 1 airlifted, I-94 reopened after lawnmower struck by westbound van, state says
Illicit drug courier caught in NWI sentenced to prison
One of state's first monkeypox cases confirmed in Gary
Court reports alleged Dailey admitted to possessing the files and he said he has an addiction to pornography that turned into viewing child pornography.
Dailey was taken into custody without incident Wednesday and he was booked into the LaPorte County Jail where he will remain until his initial hearing.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Kendra Smutek
Arrest Date: June 20, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Flint, MI
Gregory Spence
Arrest Date: June 20, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 68
Residence: Walkerton, IN
Robert Jones Jr.
Arrest Date: June 20, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 28
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Dylan Fredenburg
Arrest Date: June 19, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Criminal confinement; Domestic Battery Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 27
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Hiawatha Wright
Arrest Date: June 19, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Cocaine Class: Felony Age: 49
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jeremy Simpson
Arrest Date: June 19, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon Class: Felony Age: 36
Residence: Gary
Cody Peck
Arrest Date: June 17, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Return to Lawful Detention Class: Felony Age: 29
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Dewhite Garland
Arrest Date: June 18, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Criminal Trespass Class: Felony Age: 43
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Timothy Belue
Arrest Date: June 16, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 51
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Dijon Mitchell
Arrest Date: June 17, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon; Domestic Battery; Theft; Auto Theft Class: Felonies Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Abygail Dubbs
Arrest Date: June 19, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe; Possession of a Narcotic Drug Class: Felonies Age: 27
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Ryan Freeman
Arrest Date: June 16, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Fraud; Theft Class: Felonies Age: 27
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Arieonna Copprue
Arrest Date: June 16, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Fraud On a Financial Institution Class: Felony Age: 22
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Franklin Schroeder
Arrest Date: June 16, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Escape Class: Felony Age: 33
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Cristian Hernandez
Arrest Date: June 16, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony Age: 24
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Elizabeth Dusevicius
Arrest Date: June 16, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Fraud On a Financial Institution; Identity deception; Fraud Class: Felonies Age: 32
Residence: Hickory Hills, IL
Blake Amor
Arrest Date: June 15, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Burglary Resulting in Bodily Injury; Robbery Resulting in Bodily Injury; Intimidation Class: Felonies Age: 24
Residence: New Carlisle, IN
Dominique Tackitt
Arrest Date: June 1342022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felony Age: 26
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Larry Phillips Jr.
Arrest Date: June 13, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Escape; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 50
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Jack McLean
Arrest Date: June 14, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 56
Residence: South Bend, IN
David Serrano
Arrest Date: June 15, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Return to Lawful Detention Class: Felony Age: 53
Residence: Gary, IN
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.