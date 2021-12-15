Investigation into officer-involved shooting in Porter County concluded

VALPARAISO — The Indiana State Police have concluded the investigation into the police-involved shooting that injured a 58-year-old man charged with counts of child molesting and sexual battery, police said.

ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield announced the investigation's end on Wednesday, stating that his agency has submitted a complete report to the Porter County Prosecutor's Office for review.

The Porter County Prosecutor's Office received the case file and it remains under review. No further information could be released by the office at this time.

James Filby, of Porter Township, was shot by a Porter County police officer a month ago and has since been booked into the county jail on accusations of molesting a young girl and sexually attacking her sister and mother in separate incidents, records show.

Filby faces felony counts of child molesting, vicarious sexual gratification, two counts of attempted sexual battery and sexual battery, records show.

He left jail on a $5,000 cash bond and is represented by the Alvarez Law Office in Crown Point, court documents show.