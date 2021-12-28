Investigation ongoing for fatal Christmas Eve Michigan City shooting, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A Christmas Eve shooting caused one 20-year-old to lose his life, police said.

At 3:39 p.m. Friday officers heard the sounds of gunfire erupt and drove to find the source; however as they were en route, the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center alerted them of a reported gunshot victim.

The gunshot victim was located lying on a sidewalk on the west side of Wabash Street, just north of 11th Street.

Michigan City officers, Indiana State Police, Michigan City firefighters and LaPorte County EMS converged at the scene, where the victim was found to be deceased.

Police found the victim's family, and the man was identified as 20-year-old London Lamonte Long, of Michigan City. Detectives launched an investigation, which is ongoing at this time. Currently, no suspects have been taken into custody as of Tuesday.

Michigan City police stated the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Mark Galetti at 219-874-3221, extension 1088, or email him at mgaletti@emichigancity.com.