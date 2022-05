Investigation results in 5 child pornography charges against Burns Harbor man, police say

BURNS HARBOR — A lengthy child pornography investigation resulted in Region officers arresting a Burns Harbor man, police said.

Burns Harbor and Porter police arrested Harold A. Harvey, 56, on Friday, according to Indiana State Police. Harvey faces five counts of possession of child pornography, which are level 5 felonies, according to Porter Superior Court.

Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force members were assigned to investigate Harvey due to reported suspicious internet activity.

In September 2021, a cyber tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about activities on a social media account associated with Harvey, police said.

Police said 14 more tips were received over the next few months, which were all connected to Harvey's social media accounts.

On March 2022, a search warrant executed at his residence uncovered more alleged evidence.

The case was presented to the Porter County Prosecutor’s Office and criminal charges were filed against Harvey. He is currently being held at the Porter County Jail.

