Investigators called to 'suspicious' Porter County mobile home fire

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Neighbors recalled seeing juveniles running from what is being called a suspicious fire early Thursday morning in a manufactured mobile home at the Whispering Sands Mobile Home Park along U.S. 6., authorities said.

No one was injured and the mobile home was vacant at the time of the fire, according to a press release from the Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Minimal exterior damage was reported to nearby mobile homes, officials said.

Firefighters said they were called out around 1 a.m. and neighboring mobile homes were evacuated as a safety precaution while efforts were made to extinguish the fire.

Fire Chief Brian Duncan requested an investigation by the Fire Investigation Strike Team and the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office "due to the evidence of the fire being started," officials said.

The Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department encourages area residents to join their local fire department as more than 80% of the Porter County is protected by volunteers.

