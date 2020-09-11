Investigators ID potential cause of house fire that injured 7, including 3-year-old girl

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTER — A natural gas explosion is suspected of setting off a house fire Thursday night that injured seven people, including a 3-year-old girl.

The 3-year-old girl was airlifted to a Chicago hospital and the others were taken to other hospitals for treatment, according to the state fire marshal's office.

The case remains under investigation by state and local fire officials, a spokesman with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security said late Friday morning.

Porter Fire Chief Jay Craig said Friday morning that three of the seven people inside the home at the time of the fire have been released from the hospital.

The identities of those injured are not being immediately released, he said. The status of those remaining in hospital care is unknown.

The 3-year-old was airlifted to University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago, Craig said. Others were taken to Porter Regional Hospital, Franciscan St. Anthony Health in Michigan City and Memorial Hospital in South Bend.

The fire occurred around 4:30 p.m. Thursday at a single-family home in the 400 block of North First Street at the northeast corner of U.S. 20 and Ind. 49, Craig said.