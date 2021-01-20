Investigators using DNA to identify armed carjacking suspects who led chase to Calumet City, police say

DOLTON — Authorities are awaiting DNA results to press charges against suspects who threatened a man with a gun and stole his vehicle from a gas station, police said.

Dolton Chief of Police Ernest Mobley said there have been multiple carjacking reports across the Chicago area recently.

At 5:51 a.m. Sunday police responded to an armed carjacking at Shell Gas Station at 1445 East Sibley Boulevard, said Mobley.

The victim told police that while he was inside the gas station store, he saw a dark blue Dodge Grand Caravan drive up next to his vehicle. He then saw a man get out of the Dodge and try to open his car door.

When the victim ran out of the store to stop the theft, a passenger sitting in the back of the Dodge displayed a semiautomatic pistol, the Dolton Police Department report said.

The driver of the Dodge then allegedly yelled, "shoot him," causing the victim to back away. An occupant from the Dodge then proceeded to get inside the victim's car and drive away alongside the Dodge.

Both vehicles fled east on Sibley Boulevard to Calumet City and a pursuit ensued, police said. Calumet police chased both vehicles, however the victim's vehicle was lost track of at 130th Street, exiting Interstate 94 northbound.