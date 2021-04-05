Irate hotel guest drives into employee, flees scene, police say

CHESTERTON — An employee at the local Quality Inn hotel told police an irate guest ran into him with his vehicle Friday, causing the employee to crash into the windshield and leaving him with several injuries.

Police have the identity of the suspect — a 31-year-old Gary man — but it does not appear he has been arrested as of Monday morning.

The employee, who was left with a swollen eye, bloodied hands and a limp, reportedly told police said the suspect had stayed at the hotel a couple of days with a woman and was preparing to leave shortly before noon when he was asked to move his Mazda off the grass.

The guest became aggressive and hotel staff found his room left "in shambles and the smell of weed covering the entire room," Chesterton police said.

The guest is accused of antagonizing a housekeeper and then verbally attacking the employee in question, calling him a "homosexual" and a "fag," and threatening to "come after me," the man said. The guest accused the employee of calling him a racial slur.

"Then as he walked away he proceeded to say that I was done for and to watch my back," the employee told police.