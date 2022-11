ISP, Newton County sheriff conduct traffic enforcement to remove overweight trucks from roadways

NEWTON COUNTY — Indiana State Police and the Newton County Sheriff's Department conducted a joint traffic enforcement Wednesday after receiving numerous complaints about overweight vehicles on county roadways, ISP said Thursday.

Throughout their four hours on the road, police stopped 11 trucks and cited seven trucks for overweight violations, ISP said. Police found a total of 28 violations in the overweight trucks. Officers wrote seven tickets and issued eight warnings.

"Overweight vehicles cause unnecessary damage to Indiana roadways, and place added wear and pressure on the vehicle components," ISP said in a news release. "This can cause critical damage and component failure that could result in crashes or damage to other vehicles."

Four of the trucks were marked out of service due to infractions. One vehicle had to be towed due to violations that had not been fixed after they were documented on previous inspections, ISP said.