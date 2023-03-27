LAPORTE — A 37-year-old Michigan City man faces a couple felony counts after a 6-year-old girl reported he had strangled her, causing her to soil herself and then sent her to school without a change of clothes, according to a charging document.

"It felt like I was dying," the girl reported, according to the charges.

Police said they were called out shortly after 6:30 p.m. March 2 to a local hospital where they learned the girl had arrived to school with soiled clothing, ate breakfast and then requested dry clothing.

The girl reportedly told the school nurse she did not want the accused, Brian Ramsey, whom she knows, to become more upset with her.

She said Ramsey had become upset with her earlier after she stepped on a towel used to clean up a cat mess, according to a charging document.

"Brian Ramsey grabbed her by the throat, applying pressure with one of his hands," police said.

When police questioned the girl's younger siblings, they reportedly confirmed the abuse. A doctor also found physical signs of strangulation and a bruise was found on the girl's left side, police said.

A case worker with the Indiana Department of Child Services reportedly told police the girl "stated the bruise was caused from falling off her bed (a) couple days ago," a court document says.

"It kinda hurted," the girl reportedly said of being strangled. "It looked like he was choking me and going to let me die."

The girl said she soiled herself while she was choked by Ramsey and that he had also choked her in the past, according to police.

She said a bruise was left on her when Ramsey spanked her "really hard," police said.

"Victim 1 said she saw Brian's face, and said he looked mad," a charging document says of the alleged strangulation.

