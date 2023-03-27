LAPORTE — A 37-year-old Michigan City man faces a couple felony counts after a 6-year-old girl reported he had strangled her, causing her to soil herself and then sent her to school without a change of clothes, according to a charging document.
"It felt like I was dying," the girl reported, according to the charges.
Police said they were called out shortly after 6:30 p.m. March 2 to a local hospital where they learned the girl had arrived to school with soiled clothing, ate breakfast and then requested dry clothing.
The girl reportedly told the school nurse she did not want the accused, Brian Ramsey, whom she knows, to become more upset with her.
She said Ramsey had become upset with her earlier after she stepped on a towel used to clean up a cat mess, according to a charging document.
"Brian Ramsey grabbed her by the throat, applying pressure with one of his hands," police said.
When police questioned the girl's younger siblings, they reportedly confirmed the abuse. A doctor also found physical signs of strangulation and a bruise was found on the girl's left side, police said.
