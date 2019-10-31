{{featured_button_text}}
Crown Point Pumpkin Walk

Gabrielle Zoglman, left, Harlen Zoglman and Brett Zoglman brave the rain Saturday Crown Point's annual pumpkin walk.

 Mary Freda, The Times

Trick-or-treaters can expect frightening conditions for Halloween — a mix of snow and freezing rain. 

The National Weather Service at Chicago says between 1-2 inches of the wintry mix is expected to fall in the Region, with temperatures ranging from 25 to 45 degrees and precipitation levels at 100%. Snow and rain conditions are expected to occur before 7 p.m., when things are expected to clear up. 

The threat of high winds also prompted a wind advisory and lakeshore flood warning to be issued by the NWS for Lake, LaPorte and Porter counties Thursday.

Wind speeds are expected to range from 45 to 55 mph, according to the NWS. This will cause waves to reach 12 to 16 feet in height, which combined with already high lake levels increases the likelihood of flooding and beach erosion. 

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and Halloween decorations," NWS officials said. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. ... Use extra caution when driving (and) secure outdoor objects."

Friday's forecast shows mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures in the low 40s. 

Trick-or-treating hours in the Region:

