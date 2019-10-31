Trick-or-treaters can expect frightening conditions for Halloween — a mix of snow and freezing rain.
The National Weather Service at Chicago says between 1-2 inches of the wintry mix is expected to fall in the Region, with temperatures ranging from 25 to 45 degrees and precipitation levels at 100%. Snow and rain conditions are expected to occur before 7 p.m., when things are expected to clear up.
The threat of high winds also prompted a wind advisory and lakeshore flood warning to be issued by the NWS for Lake, LaPorte and Porter counties Thursday.
Wind speeds are expected to range from 45 to 55 mph, according to the NWS. This will cause waves to reach 12 to 16 feet in height, which combined with already high lake levels increases the likelihood of flooding and beach erosion.
You have free articles remaining.
"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and Halloween decorations," NWS officials said. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. ... Use extra caution when driving (and) secure outdoor objects."
Friday's forecast shows mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures in the low 40s.
Trick-or-treating hours in the Region:
Brook
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Burns Harbor
Trick-or-treat: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 31
Calumet City
Trick-or-treat: 4 to 7 p.m., Oct 31
Cedar Lake
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Chesterton
Trick-or-treat: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 31
Chicago Heights
Trick-or-treat: 3 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Crown Point
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
DeMotte
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Dyer
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
East Chicago
Trick-or-treat: 4 to 6 p.m., Oct. 31
Gary
Trick-or-treat: 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Griffith
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Hammond
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Hebron
Trick-or-treat: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 31
Highland
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Hobart
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Kentland
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Kouts
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Lake Station
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Lake Township (Lake Village, Sumava Resorts)
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Lakes of the Four Seasons
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Lansing
Trick-or-treat: 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
LaPorte
Trick-or-treat: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31
Lowell
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Lynwood
Trick-or-treat: 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Merrillville
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Michigan City
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Morocco
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Munster
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
New Chicago
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Ogden Dunes
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Portage
Trick-or-treat: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 31
Rensselaer
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31
Schererville
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
St. John
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Steger
Trick-or-treat: 3 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Trail Creek
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Unincorporated Porter County
Trick-or-treat: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 31
Valparaiso
Trick-or-treat: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 31
Wanatah
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Westville
Trick-or-treat: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31
Whiting
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Winfield
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Spooktacular events in the Region
If you’re looking for more Halloween activities, here are some fun events happening in the Region:
Saturday, Oct. 19
- Michigan City — Boo at the Zoo, 11:30 a.m. Washington Park Zoo, 115 Lake Shore Drive.
Sunday, Oct. 20
- Dyer — Halloween Parade, 1 p.m. Dyer Town Hall, 1 Town Square.
- Valparaiso — Halloween Dance Party at the Y, 3 p.m. Valparaiso YMCA, 1201 Cumberland Crossing.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
- Merrillville — Spooktacular Halloween Party, 5:30 p.m. Belvedere Senior Housing, 343 E 90th Drive.
Thursday, Oct. 24
- Chesterton — Trunk or Treat, 4 p.m. Addison Pointe Health & Rehabilitation, 780 Dickinson Road.
- Portage — NorthShore Trunk or Treat, 5 p.m. Neo Education, 5201 U.S. 6.
- Schererville — Nightmare before Halloween Party, 6 p.m. Schererville Community Center, 500 E Joliet St.
Oct. 25
- Chesterton — Downtown Trick or Treat, 4 p.m. Thomas Centennial Park, 105 S. Calumet Road.
- Crown Point — Local 219’s Halloween Party, 8 p.m. Lake County Historical Museum, 1 Courthouse Square No. 205.
- Griffith — Trunk or Treat, 6 p.m. Griffith Family, YMCA 201 N Griffith Blvd.
- Portage — Trunk or Treat, 5 p.m. Founders Square, 6300 Founders Square.
Oct. 26
- Crown Point — Trick or Trunk, 6 p.m. First United Methodist Church of Crown Point, 352 S. Main St.
- Gary — Marram’s Trunk or Treat, 11 a.m. Marram Health Center, 3229 Broadway St.
- Gary — Halloween Hoopla, 4 p.m. Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education, 785 N. Lake St.
- Hebron — Kids Haunted House, 3 p.m. Hebron High School, 509 S. Main St.
- Highland — Trunk or Treat Halloween Spooktacular, 1 p.m. Wicker Memorial Park, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd.
- Hobart — Halloween Party in the Bowl, 4 p.m. City of Hobart, 414 Main St.
- Hobart — Pumpkins in the Park, 4 p.m. Festival Park, 111 E Old Ridge Road.
- Michigan City — Flame + Flair Halloween Fest, 5:30 p.m. Uptown Arts District, 400 Franklin St.
- Valparaiso — Haunted Science Lab, 6 p.m. Valparaiso University Center for the Sciences, 1710 Chapel Drive.
- Whiting — Halloween Costume Parade, 1 p.m. Parade will start at 119th Street and New York Ave.
Oct. 27
Munster — Fall Blast 2019 Trunk or Treat, 5 p.m. Family Christian Center, 340 W. 45th Ave.
Oct. 29
Chesterton — Door to Door Trick or Treating, 6 p.m. StoryPoint Chesterton, 700 Dickinson Road.
- Lake Station — Trunk or Treat, 11 a.m. NorthShore Parking lot, 2490 Central Ave.
Oct. 31
Highland — Zombie Prom, 7 p.m. The Room, 8353 Indianapolis Blvd.