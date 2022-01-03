Jackknifed truck at I-94 and I-65 causing traffic woes, police say

GARY — A jackknifed semi-truck on the northbound ramp to Interstate 65 from westbound Interstate 94 is causing traffic delays, according to Indiana State Police.
A crash between a semi-truck and another vehicle is also reported just north of U.S. 6 on I-65, police said.
Emergency crews were on scene of both incidents.
Come back to nwi.com for more details as they become available.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Bob Kasarda
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.