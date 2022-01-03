 Skip to main content
Jackknifed truck at I-94 and I-65 causing traffic woes, police say
A jackknifed semi-truck on the northbound ramp to Interstate 65 from westbound Interstate 94 is causing traffic delays, according to Indiana State Police.

GARY — A jackknifed semi-truck on the northbound ramp to Interstate 65 from westbound Interstate 94 is causing traffic delays, according to Indiana State Police.

A crash between a semi-truck and another vehicle is also reported just north of U.S. 6 on I-65, police said.

Emergency crews were on scene of both incidents.

