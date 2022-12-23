 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Jackknifed truck brings traffic to halt on Porter County stretch of toll road, police say

  • 0
Indiana State Police stock

A jackknifed semi-truck has brought westbound traffic to a halt late Friday morning on the Indiana Toll Road just west of Valparaiso, according to Indiana State police.

 The Times

VALPARAISO — A jackknifed semi-truck has brought westbound traffic to a halt late Friday morning on the Indiana Toll Road just west of Valparaiso, according to Indiana State police.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

Police said they are attempting to get a tow truck to the area to clear the roadway.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Malaysia flooding: Those who stay adapt to increased flooding

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts