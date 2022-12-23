Jackknifed truck brings traffic to halt on Porter County stretch of toll road, police say

VALPARAISO — A jackknifed semi-truck has brought westbound traffic to a halt late Friday morning on the Indiana Toll Road just west of Valparaiso, according to Indiana State police.
Police said they are attempting to get a tow truck to the area to clear the roadway.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Bob Kasarda
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today