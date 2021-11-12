Jail and psychiatric treatment for Dyer woman who mutilated dad

CROWN POINT — A Dyer woman who sexually mutilated her father three years ago told a judge Friday that jail is the best place for her.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel L. Cappas agreed with 56-year-old Darlene G. Wozniak and imposed a five-year sentence.
The judge gave Wozniak credit for already having lived in the Lake County Jail since her 2018 arrest. She will only have to serve an additional 10 months before she has finished her penalty.
The judge could have sentenced her to less time, but her own defense lawyer, Herb Shaps, recommended she receive five years, rather than a shorter incarceration.
Shaps said the jail has provided such good psychiatric treatment for Wozniak that she should remain there for now.
Shaps said he will further explore the possibility of having the court move her to a residential mental health facility in Indiana or Chicago, if space opens up for her and will ask the court
Wozniak told the judge Friday, “I know I’m doing well. I have the Lake County Jail to thank for that.
“At the time (of the crime) I was really sick. I’m guilty for what I did. I accept whatever you impose on me,” Wozniak said.
The judge said. “I’m glad to see rehabilitation working the way it is supposed to.”
He added Wozniak’s continued incarceration is for her good and the good of society.
She pleaded guilty, but mentally ill, in July, to domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony.
Police and the prosecutor’s office said the woman was staying at her family’s Dyer home Dec. 13, 2018, when her brother noticed she began acting strangely.
“She was staring at the wall with 'evil eyes,'" her brother later told police.
Wozniak has a long history of mental illness that resulted in a prior conviction for attacking a Highland woman in 2005.
The brother said he was concerned enough to hide all the knives in the home from her and leave a cellphone near his 78-year-old father, who was confined to a hospital-like bed in the family’s living room.
After she went to her room, her brother said he left the house, assuming she was asleep and their 78-year-old father was safe.
The brother told police that he was alerted by his cellphone, about an hour later to his father saying, "Get over here. She is nuts! She is cutting me!”
Dyer police arrived at the home to find the father screaming in pain from her attack on him with a pair of scissors that nearly severed her father's penis.
The Lake County prosecutor’s office charged Wozniak with felony counts of battery and causing severe disfigurement.
Psychiatric specialists believe Wozniak committed the crime during a bipolar incident, but she was determined to be mentally competent to stand trial when she received her proper medication, as she has been doing at the jail.
The judge said Wozniak had a prior run in with the law that resulted in charges of attempted murder, battery and resisting law enforcement.