Jail and psychiatric treatment for Dyer woman who mutilated dad

He added Wozniak’s continued incarceration is for her good and the good of society.

She pleaded guilty, but mentally ill, in July, to domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony.

Police and the prosecutor’s office said the woman was staying at her family’s Dyer home Dec. 13, 2018, when her brother noticed she began acting strangely.

“She was staring at the wall with 'evil eyes,'" her brother later told police.

Wozniak has a long history of mental illness that resulted in a prior conviction for attacking a Highland woman in 2005.

The brother said he was concerned enough to hide all the knives in the home from her and leave a cellphone near his 78-year-old father, who was confined to a hospital-like bed in the family’s living room.

After she went to her room, her brother said he left the house, assuming she was asleep and their 78-year-old father was safe.

The brother told police that he was alerted by his cellphone, about an hour later to his father saying, "Get over here. She is nuts! She is cutting me!”