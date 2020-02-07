Jail release denied to Valpo man charged with molestation, rape

VALPARAISO — Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer hesitated for a few moments Friday morning before ruling on a request to release a 41-year-old Valparaiso man charged with child molesting and now rape.
"I'm going to say no," she said.
Arliss Burress was seeking release from jail under the state's new Criminal Rule 26, which mandates risk evaluations of inmates and release with low or no bond for those who score low.
The judge was told at the start of Friday's hearing that the findings on Burress were being elevated, in part, due to inconsistencies in his employment and housing.
Defense attorney Ken Elwood argued that Burress owns his own business and works as a roofer with a fluctuating work schedule.
The homes he moved between are both owned by him, which led Elwood to further question the evaluation results.
Elwood said his client had posted a significant bond.
Burress had been out on bond until last month when DeBoer determined he intentionally reached out to the alleged victim through Facebook in violation of a court order.
He was then charged this week with an additional count of rape involving allegations of ongoing sexual contact with the alleged victim from the child molesting case.
DeBoer said Friday it was difficult weighing the presumed innocence of Burress with the serious nature of the accusations.
"We gave you the opportunity and there was a violation," she said to him during the video conferencing hearing between her courtroom and the Porter County jail.
"Do I want you to lose your house? No," she said in response to claims by Elwood of the financial hardship jail is imposing on Burress.
Friday's ruling means that Burress will remain behind bars while his cases proceed.
A trial is scheduled for April 20, but Elwood said he intends to file a motion to handle the two charges separately.
Burress is accused of subjecting the girl to repeated incidents of sexual intercourse for a year beginning when she was 13, according to the original charging documents. The period in question was May 25, 2013, through June 2, 2014.
Burress initially denied any type of sexual activity with the girl, police said. But when a detective suggested the sexual contact might have occurred after the girl reached the age of consent, Burress reportedly said "that he would only commit to the admission of a sexual relationship if he knew it was legal."
He then admitted to having two sexual encounters with the girl and then "maybe more" after she turned 16, police said.