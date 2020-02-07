Jail release denied to Valpo man charged with molestation, rape

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DeBoer said Friday it was difficult weighing the presumed innocence of Burress with the serious nature of the accusations.

"We gave you the opportunity and there was a violation," she said to him during the video conferencing hearing between her courtroom and the Porter County jail.

"Do I want you to lose your house? No," she said in response to claims by Elwood of the financial hardship jail is imposing on Burress.

Friday's ruling means that Burress will remain behind bars while his cases proceed.

A trial is scheduled for April 20, but Elwood said he intends to file a motion to handle the two charges separately.

Burress is accused of subjecting the girl to repeated incidents of sexual intercourse for a year beginning when she was 13, according to the original charging documents. The period in question was May 25, 2013, through June 2, 2014.

Burress initially denied any type of sexual activity with the girl, police said. But when a detective suggested the sexual contact might have occurred after the girl reached the age of consent, Burress reportedly said "that he would only commit to the admission of a sexual relationship if he knew it was legal."