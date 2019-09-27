CROWN POINT — Former Lake County Councilman Jamal Washington could face a jury as early as April on charges linked to an alleged attack on ex-girlfriend and Gary Councilwoman LaVetta Sparks-Wade.
Washington, 46, appeared Friday with attorney Michael Lambert for a hearing before Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell.
Washington, who has two previous domestic battery convictions, is accused of striking Sparks-Wade with his fists and a cellphone and holding her against her will for nearly 16 hours in late January at her Gary home.
He has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of criminal confinement, two counts of battery, one count of intimidation and a misdemeanor count of battery in connection with the alleged crimes.
Boswell set Washington's trial for the week of April 6.
Lambert previously told Boswell part of the reason a trial date hadn't been set yet was because of a dispute over the return of Washington's property. Washington brought a desktop computer with him to court Friday.
After hearing testimony and evidence about the property dispute, Boswell set another status hearing for Dec. 6 and scheduled a pretrial hearing for March 9.
You have free articles remaining.
Washington served a short time in the Lake County Jail in June after a special judge found he violated his probation on a previous domestic battery conviction.
Washington violated his probation by failing to pay his probation fees, failing to complete required community service and engaging in new criminal conduct when he was arrested on the latest domestic battery allegations.
Washington also spent 43 days in jail after his arrest at Sparks-Wade's home Jan 30.
Sparks-Wade, a onetime political ally and supporter of Washington, said in February: "This is one of the times in which my strength, faith and judgment were challenged. I supported and defended Mr. Washington in the past. I now know firsthand that he is a master of deception."