CROWN POINT — James Hill is requesting a new jury trial on claims there was insufficient evidence for a jury to have convicted him in the 1980 murder of off-duty Hammond policeman Lawrence “Larry” Pucalik.
Hill, 55, was convicted Aug. 31 at trial of murder while committing robbery and attempted robbery on allegations he drove the getaway vehicle used in an attempted robbery Nov. 14, 1981, at Holiday Inn-Southeast, formerly at 3830 179th St. in Hammond.
Pucalik, a 33-year-old policeman working security at the hotel, was fatally shot attempting to stop the robbery by two men, whom Hill allegedly identified in a confession to police as Larry Mayes and Pierre Catlett.
Hill was sentenced Oct. 3 to 47 years in prison for the crime.
Hill was represented at trial by defense attorneys Scott King and Russell W. Brown Jr.
They asked in the motion to correct error Judge Salvador Vasquez review the evidence and find no reasonable jury could find Hill guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
The evidence against Hill included a scuffed hubcap found outside the hotel, which investigators believe was knocked off the getaway vehicle as the defendants fled the scene, and a distinct blue denim bag abandoned at the crime scene.
Witnesses testified at trial Hill used the bag during two other armed robberies committed in October 1980.
The getaway vehicle was found after the shooting parked outside an apartment complex near the hotel. Hill was linked to the car by a witness, who said he raped her in the vehicle two days before Pucalik's killing.
The strongest evidence against Hill was an alleged confession he made to two Hammond police detectives in March 1981 claiming he drove the “killer car” used in Pucalik's murder. He also allegedly identified Mayes and Catlett as the shooters.
A written statement was not signed and the interview was not recorded, but detectives wrote a report documenting the alleged confession at the time.
Michael Solan Jr., a former detective lieutenant for Hammond Police Department, testified at trial he did not seek charges against Hill in 1981 because he wanted to build a stronger case against Mayes and Catlett.
Hill's attorneys noted Solan's testimony “defies common sense.”
“The common practice for multi-defendant cases is to work with the prosecuting attorney and attempt to pressure one defendant to provide information as to the involvement of the other co-defendants,” the motion states. “Had Mr. Hill 'confessed' as testified that is exactly what would have happened.”
King and Brown also requested in the motion the judge hold a new sentencing hearing for Hill.
They argue Vasquez used inappropriate aggravating factors to sentence Hill to more than the 40-year advisory sentence for murder.
The Lake County prosecutor's office said in a filed response there was sufficient evidence presented at trial to convict Hill, and the sentence was legal and proper.
King said Tuesday the motion to correct error was separate from an appeal, which remained pending. He said the appeal would encompass a number of issues, including those raised in the motion.