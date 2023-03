CROWN POINT — The Winfield woman found murdered in her bedroom last month had been beaten to death by her lover, who managed a gas station a half-mile from her home, police said.

Raju Rawal, 65, was arrested Monday and formally charged Tuesday with the murder of 36-year-old Haley Losinski.

Losinski, a nurse, was found dead and kneeling over her bed Feb. 27, according to an affidavit from a Winfield police detective. Her mother made the grisly discovery in Losinki's Pike Place home.

An autopsy report conducted the following day determined Losinski died Feb. 23.

Officers wrote in the affidavit that they observed red marks around Losinski's neck and a red substance, which they suspected was blood, on the bed near her body.

The autopsy report ruled her death a homicide and found its cause was blunt force trauma to the head, court filings stated. Pathologist Dr. Zhou Wang indicated there was also postmortem sexual activity to Losinski’s body, according to charging documents.

Officers originally did not find a murder weapon at Losinski’s home, but when they returned to her residence Feb. 28, records show, they found a rubber mallet hidden under a pillow near where she was kneeling.

Wang, of the Lake County coroner’s office, who performed the autopsy, told officers “the rubber from the mallet could prevent the damage from being seen from the outside and that all of the damage was internal,” according to the affidavit.

Surveillance footage obtained from cameras near Losinski’s residence showed a man visit her home multiple times between Feb. 20 and Feb 23, the affidavit said, and police later identified him as Rawal.

The detective wrote in the affidavit that Rawal was the last person seen entering Losinski's home.

Rawal told police he had known Losinski for seven or eight years and met her when she was a customer at the Marathon gas station at 8031 E. 109th Ave., where he worked, according to charging documents.

Rawal at first told officers that he and Losinski were close friends and denied having a sexual relationship with her, according to the affidavit, but later described their liaison as "friends with sexual benefits" and said that he loved her.

Officers subpoenaed Rawal’s phone records, but he had deleted all of his texts and phone calls, the affidavit said.

Police were able to access Losinski and Rawal’s text conversations from Losinski’s laptop, which revealed that the two kept in relatively constant communication, according to the affidavit.

The messages also showed that it was "apparent that Haley Losinski and Raju Rawal engaged in a sexual relationship," the affidavit said.

The two last spoke Feb. 22, and after that, there were no more calls or texts between them, the affidavit said, and police “believe this to be evidence of his knowledge of her death prior to her body being discovered given the volume of calls that occurred between the two before suddenly stopping during the time-frame of her death.”

Rawal originally denied being at Losinski’s home Feb. 23 but later admitted that he was there and said Losinski was still alive when he last saw her, according to the affidavit.

Regular customers of the Marathon where Rawal worked said they were surprised when they heard about his alleged connection to Losinski’s death.

“I am here probably every day almost, so I see him quite often and he was always so friendly and personable, so when I (saw) it was him, I was very shocked,” customer Amber Bees said.

Another customer, Jeff Messinio, echoed Bees’ comments but added that Rawal seemed quieter than usual a week or two ago.

A woman who identified herself as Rawal's girlfriend since 2015 said he had been strangely quiet when she spoke to officers March 7, according to the affidavit. The girlfriend said she asked him what was going on when they spoke on the phone the day prior, but records show he told her he didn’t want to talk about it over the phone.

The girlfriend said Rawal told her that he and Losinski were friends, but not close friends, court records stated.

Rawal's initial court appearance has yet to be scheduled.

