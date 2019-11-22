PORTAGE — For the second time in two weeks, police are warning homeowners against falling victim to "distraction burglaries."
Portage Police Chief Troy Williams said a 57-year-old woman let a man posing as a water company worker into her home Wednesday. By the time he left, she noticed jewelry and money were missing.
The man, described as Hispanic and driving a newer black Ford F-150, pulled up to the woman's house in the 5900 block of Central Avenue at 4:25 p.m., according to a news release from the Portage Police Department.
Williams said the man approached her while she was outside doing yard work, claiming he worked for the water company and that he needed to check something with her water.
He then asked if she would take him inside so he could check the bathroom sink, Williams said.
"They went inside, and he crawled under the sink, but the woman heard what appeared to be the subject texting on his phone. The woman became uncomfortable and called her daughter. The subject abruptly left the residence," Williams said.
The woman did not observe any other individuals in her home, but ultimately discovered several pieces of jewelry and money stolen from her bedroom.
Williams encourages people to speak with family, friends and neighbors so there are more awareness about such "distraction crimes."
If anyone shows up asking to go inside your home or yard make sure to ask questions, demand identification, call the parent company to ask if they have workers in the area or call local police and have an officer check them out, Williams said.
Two weeks ago, an elderly woman in the 5400 block of Bruce Avenue was a near-victim of a similar distraction crime, though Williams could not say if the two are related.
In that case, the resident in the 5400 block of Bruce Avenue told police she was approached by a middle-aged Hispanic male wearing sunglasses, dark clothing and a beanie-style cap about 2:55 p.m. Nov. 6.
The man said he needed to check her backyard for buried cables because he was doing work at the neighbor’s house as well. The woman allowed the man to go into the backyard with her but quickly became suspicious, Williams said.
She said she told the man she was going back inside. That's when the man immediately made a phone call on his cellphone to an unknown person.
The man was attempting to distract the woman to allow other individuals to enter her home undetected to steal belongings, Williams told The Times.
If you are unsure if a worker is legitimate, call 911, he said.
"If they are legit, they'll stick around," Williams said.
If the person flees, police will need a license plate number and the direction of travel, Williams said.