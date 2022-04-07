John Silva admits to his role in 2019 Porter County double slaying on eve of trial

VALPARAISO — After nearly two years of denying his role in the 2019 slaying of two Lake County teens in rural Porter County, John Silva II relented Thursday afternoon and pleaded guilty as part of a proposed deal that calls for a 20-year prison sentence.

The plea came as prosecutors were preparing to try the 21-year-old a second time starting Monday after his first trial in June resulted in a mistrial because the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Silva pleaded guilty before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish to attempted robbery, voluntary manslaughter and welfare fraud in return for prosecutors agreeing to a 31-year prison sentence with 11 years suspended. The sentence would reportedly require Silva to serve 13 1/2 years behind bars.

The proposal was taken under advisement by Fish, who scheduled a hearing for May 20 to decide whether to accept the deal and carry out sentencing. The judge also canceled next week's trial.

Silva, of Hamlet, was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted robbery in connection to the Feb. 25, 2019 offense that led to the deaths of Thomas Grill, 18, of Cedar Lake, and Molley Lanham, 19, of St. John.

Prosecutors allege that Silva sat armed in the basement of a Boone Township home as backup for Connor Kerner, who was attempting to rob Grill and Lanham when the two were killed. Kerner, of Valparaiso, was convicted of the killings in October 2020 and sentenced to 179 years in prison. The state appellate court later reduced the sentence by 25 years.

Silva’s defense had countered that Silva was not in the basement as backup, but rather in hiding after seeing Kerner with a gun and realizing things were becoming "real." Silva recorded the six gunshots he heard and the sounds of a victim moaning in an effort to try and distance himself from the incident, the defense said. The recording was played at Kerner’s and Silva’s trials.

After the shooting, police said Kerner called Silva to help clean up while Kerner beat Grill with a pipe wrench to ensure his death.

As part of Thursday's plea, Silva admitted he and Kerner planned to rob Grill at Kerner's grandparents' home near Hebron. Silva admitted to helping Kerner attempt to rob Grill and then help him kill Lanham by retrieving a pistol for him, according to the proposed plea.

The welfare fraud charge accuses Silva of concealing that he was locked up at the Porter County jail in order to continue receiving unemployment benefits amounting to $2,028 from Sept. 18, 2020 to Feb. 21, 2021, the plea says.

Kerner's mother, Roxann Kerner, of Chesterton, was sentenced in January to 18 months of formal probation after pleading guilty to giving police a false tip blaming another man for the murders of Grill and Lanham.

She had pleaded guilty to a felony count of obstruction of justice, court records show.

