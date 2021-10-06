Johnson sworn-in as new U.S. attorney for northern Indiana

HAMMOND — Clifford Johnson was sworn-in Wednesday as the new U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Indiana.

The Gary native is the first black man nominated by the president and confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as top federal prosecutor for the district, which contains 32 of the state's 92 counties, including Northwest Indiana.

Democratic President Joe Biden officially commissioned Johnson as U.S. attorney Tuesday after Johnson last week received unanimous Senate approval.

Chief U.S. District Judge Jon E. DeGuilio, who served as U.S. attorney for the district from 1993 to 1999, administered Johnson's oath of office during a private ceremony at the federal courthouse in Hammond.

"I am looking forward to working hard on furthering the office's stated mission, which is: To justly and with the highest degree of excellence represent the interests of the United States of America in execution of federal laws, to advance public interest, and to ensure the fair and impartial administration of justice for all persons," Johnson said.

The graduate of Gary's Emerson High School earned his bachelor's and law degrees at Valparaiso University.