Johnson sworn-in as new U.S. attorney for northern Indiana

HAMMOND — Clifford Johnson was sworn-in Wednesday as the new U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Indiana.
The Gary native is the first black man nominated by the president and confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as top federal prosecutor for the district, which contains 32 of the state's 92 counties, including Northwest Indiana.
Democratic President Joe Biden officially commissioned Johnson as U.S. attorney Tuesday after Johnson last week received unanimous Senate approval.
Chief U.S. District Judge Jon E. DeGuilio, who served as U.S. attorney for the district from 1993 to 1999, administered Johnson's oath of office during a private ceremony at the federal courthouse in Hammond.
"I am looking forward to working hard on furthering the office's stated mission, which is: To justly and with the highest degree of excellence represent the interests of the United States of America in execution of federal laws, to advance public interest, and to ensure the fair and impartial administration of justice for all persons," Johnson said.
The graduate of Gary's Emerson High School earned his bachelor's and law degrees at Valparaiso University.
He initially worked as a trial attorney for five years at the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division in Washington, D.C., before becoming an assistant U.S. attorney for northern Indiana from 1986 to 2020.
During his tenure, Johnson was chief of the civil division from 1997 to 2010, and served as first assistant U.S. attorney from June 2010 to March 2017 and again from October 2017 to August 2020.
Johnson was acting U.S. attorney for northern Indiana between March and October 2017 while the post was vacant following the resignation of U.S. Attorney David Capp and prior to the appointment of U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch II.
In that role, Johnson oversaw the prosecution and conviction of Lake County Sheriff John Buncich on public corruption charges.
The White House said the president selected Johnson for U.S. attorney because of his devotion to enforcing the law, professionalism, experience, dedication to pursuing equal justice for all, and his commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice.
In addition to directing the office's criminal prosecutions, Johnson is expected to cooperate with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, and promote public safety throughout the Northern District of Indiana.