Joking around led to crash that killed 17-year-old, Porter County police say

VALPARAISO — A crash Friday that killed a 17-year-old boy was triggered when a female passenger jokingly pushed on the steering wheel of the vehicle, according to report released by the Porter County Sheriff's Department.

A crash reconstruction team determined the 2006 Dodge Stratus driven by a 20-year-old Wheatfield man was traveling north on U.S. 231 about 3:30 p.m. Friday when the vehicle's owner and front seat passenger, a 20-year-old female from DeMotte, "pushed the steering wheel to the left in a joking manner," police said.

The vehicle went left of the road's center line and as the driver attempted to regain control, police said the vehicle left the right side of the road, struck a utility pole and rolled over into a ditch.

Ethan Schoonveld, 17, of DeMotte, who was a sitting in the back seat behind the driver, was taken from the scene by medical responders and died in transit, police said. Injuries indicate he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver and front seat passenger also were taken for medical care.