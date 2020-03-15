Judge admonished for ignoring law, disrespecting transgender Hoosier

The Indiana Court of Appeals has admonished a Newton County judge for making a transgender Hoosier jump through numerous unnecessary hoops trying to change his name and gender marker before unlawfully denying the request.

In a 3-0 decision, the appellate court said Newton Circuit Judge Jeryl Leach, a Republican who has served since 2001, "fail(ed) to uphold and apply the law" in this case, and "disparaged and manifested a bias" toward (the plaintiff) based on (the plaintiff's) gender."

"The court's treatment of (the plaintiff) here was disrespectful and inappropriate," wrote Judge Edward W. Najam Jr., for the appeals court.

Since 2014, the Court of Appeals repeatedly has said all a transgender person in Indiana has to do to obtain a change of name on government documents and change a birth certificate gender marker is show the person is making the request in good faith and without a fraudulent or unlawful purpose.

The court also has said transgender Hoosiers are entitled to a waiver of the newspaper publication requirement that generally applies to other name change requests, and entitled to have their court records sealed, since there is a "well known potential for harm or harassment" of transgender individuals in Indiana.