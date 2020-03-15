Judge admonished for ignoring law, disrespecting transgender Hoosier

The Indiana Court of Appeals has admonished a Newton County judge for making a transgender Hoosier jump through numerous unnecessary hoops trying to change his name and gender marker before unlawfully denying the request.
In a 3-0 decision, the appellate court said Newton Circuit Judge Jeryl Leach, a Republican who has served since 2001, "fail(ed) to uphold and apply the law" in this case, and "disparaged and manifested a bias" toward (the plaintiff) based on (the plaintiff's) gender."
"The court's treatment of (the plaintiff) here was disrespectful and inappropriate," wrote Judge Edward W. Najam Jr., for the appeals court.
Since 2014, the Court of Appeals repeatedly has said all a transgender person in Indiana has to do to obtain a change of name on government documents and change a birth certificate gender marker is show the person is making the request in good faith and without a fraudulent or unlawful purpose.
The court also has said transgender Hoosiers are entitled to a waiver of the newspaper publication requirement that generally applies to other name change requests, and entitled to have their court records sealed, since there is a "well known potential for harm or harassment" of transgender individuals in Indiana.
In this case, the plaintiff, identified as R.E. in court records, was assigned the female gender at birth. But, since 2016, R.E. has presented publicly as a male and began taking hormones and seeing a therapist and doctor in 2017.
Records show R.E. filed his petition for a name and gender change in the Newton Circuit Court on Feb. 4, 2019, along with a request to waive publication and seal the court record.
Newton County is located immediately south of Lake County.
According to court records, at the first hearing before Leach on March 5, 2019, the judge denied R.E.'s petition because R.E. had not satisfied the newspaper publication requirement for a name change.
After complying with Leach's publication mandate, R.E. attempted in June to provide Leach medical records demonstrating his transition from female to male. The judge refused to accept the documents, records show.
During a third hearing in July, Leach again rejected R.E.'s medical records because the judge told R.E. they did not adequately detail "whether or not you've gone through sufficient enough procedures to actually transition into a male."
Leach also said R.E.'s physician was not permitted to express an opinion on that point, according to court records.
In October, R.E. reiterated to Leach that his petition to change his name and gender was being made in good faith and was not an attempt to defraud creditors, a position the appeals court noted R.E. had maintained since his original filing in February.
Instead of granting the petition, records show Leach again insisted he did not have enough evidence that R.E. was male, despite R.E.'s beard and deep voice.
According to court records, Leach said: "I don't mean this insensitively, I've got an aunt that has a significant amount of facial hair too, that doesn't make her a male."
During the fourth hearing, the judge also repeatedly used the pronoun "she" in addressing R.E., before definitively rejecting R.E.'s name and gender change petition — prompting R.E. to take his case to the Court of Appeals.
In its 22-page ruling, the appeals court concluded Leach used an erroneous legal standard by demanding unspecified proof of R.E.'s gender change, when all that's required is evidence the change is not being made for a fraudulent purpose.
"There's no question that R.E. met that threshold," Najam said. "In its decision to deny R.E.'s petition to change his name on all identifying government documents and his gender marker on his birth certificate, the trial court erred as a matter of law."
"The opinions of this court are binding upon our trial courts. The trial court had no discretion to simply disregard our opinions."
The appellate judges also determined that Leach's refusal to seal R.E.'s court records, as he repeatedly requested, was "clearly against this court's unambiguous precedent."
Finally, the appeals court condemned Leach's overall behavior in the case, from acting contrary to law, to dragging the process out over 10 months and four hearings, refusing to use R.E.'s preferred pronoun, and ridiculing R.E.'s appearance by comparing him to the judge's aunt.
"The court failed to treat R.E. with the respect and dignity to which R.E. is entitled," Najam said.
"We reverse the trial court's judgment and remand with instructions that the court grant R.E.'s petition without further delay."