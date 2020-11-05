Judge affirms order releasing murder defendant from jail this month while awaiting trial

CROWN POINT — A murder defendant was ordered Thursday to be released from jail later this month and placed on house arrest with a GPS-equipped ankle monitor as he continues to await a February trial on charges alleging he murdered a girlfriend in 2019 by beating her to death.
James McGhee, 39, currently is completing a jail sentence for violating probation in a previous domestic battery case and is expected to be released sometime in the middle of this month, Lake Criminal Court records show.
McGhee has been in jail since August 2019 on charges alleging he beat 27-year-old Sidne-Nichole Buchanan, of Gary, to death inside his Gary apartment after they attended a Wiz Khalifa concert July 27, 2019.
A friend of McGhee's led police to Buchanan's body Aug. 12, 2019, at the Thornton-Lansing Road Nature Preserve in unincorporated Cook County. The friend told police McGhee admitted he "lost it" and beat Buchanan to death, court records allege.
McGhee initially requested a speedy trial. Since then, his trial has been rescheduled five times, including once for an earlier date than the previous setting, court records show.
Judge Diane Boswell last month granted McGhee's motion for release under Criminal Rule 4, which requires the state to bring a defendant to trial within six months while holding him in custody. The rule includes exceptions for delays attributable to the defendant and a congested court calendar.
Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Eric Randall filed a motion to reconsider, and Boswell held a hearing on that motion Thursday.
After hearing arguments, Boswell denied Randall's motion and affirmed her order releasing McGhee.
McGhee will be be placed on house arrest and be fitted with a GPS-equipped ankle bracelet, Boswell said.
"He can't go to work. He can't schedule doctor's appointments, unless it's an emergency," Boswell said. "It's the equivalent of being in jail. He's just at home."
Boswell amended her earlier order that McGhee pay for monitoring, ordering instead that he be placed in the ICU Monitoring program at county expense, records show.
McGhee's attorney, Michael Woods, said McGhee accepted responsibility for a delay in his case while McGhee pursued an interlocutory appeal of Judge Clarence Murray's decision to grant prosecutors' request to postpone a November 2019 trial. The case was transferred to Boswell earlier this year, after McGhee's former attorney, Jamise Perkins, was appointed judge pro tempore in Murray's courtroom.
McGhee also didn't dispute a tolling of time caused by the coronavirus pandemic this year, Woods said.
Attorneys disagreed about to whom time should be attributed after the Indiana Court of Appeals' denial of McGhee's petition for an interlocutory appeal was certified in March. Woods said responsibility for delays should not automatically shift to McGhee after McGhee's appeal was denied.
Randall said McGhee asked to postpone his trial several times, and those delays should be attributed to him.
If McGhee were released, house arrest was "wholly appropriate," Randall said.
Prosecutors think he's a danger to the community and a flight risk, because he has children in several states.
Boswell said she agreed with Randall that McGhee posed "extreme risks."
"However, he's entitled to be released," she said. "The court can't just say, 'I'll keep you in because you're a risk,' even though you're eligible for release under Rule 4."
McGhee's trial is currently set for the week of Feb. 22. A pretrial hearing is set for Jan. 20.
