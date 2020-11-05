Judge affirms order releasing murder defendant from jail this month while awaiting trial

Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Eric Randall filed a motion to reconsider, and Boswell held a hearing on that motion Thursday.

After hearing arguments, Boswell denied Randall's motion and affirmed her order releasing McGhee.

McGhee will be be placed on house arrest and be fitted with a GPS-equipped ankle bracelet, Boswell said.

"He can't go to work. He can't schedule doctor's appointments, unless it's an emergency," Boswell said. "It's the equivalent of being in jail. He's just at home."

Boswell amended her earlier order that McGhee pay for monitoring, ordering instead that he be placed in the ICU Monitoring program at county expense, records show.

McGhee's attorney, Michael Woods, said McGhee accepted responsibility for a delay in his case while McGhee pursued an interlocutory appeal of Judge Clarence Murray's decision to grant prosecutors' request to postpone a November 2019 trial. The case was transferred to Boswell earlier this year, after McGhee's former attorney, Jamise Perkins, was appointed judge pro tempore in Murray's courtroom.

McGhee also didn't dispute a tolling of time caused by the coronavirus pandemic this year, Woods said.