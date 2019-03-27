A federal judge will allow a sex-discrimination lawsuit to proceed against former Lake County Sheriff John Buncich and the county after dismissing their request to throw out the case.
Officer Kathleen Escobedo claims Buncich unfairly reprimanded her for her role in an inmate's 2016 escape because of her gender.
Buncich and the county tried to get the lawsuit dismissed, asserting that she provided no evidence for her claims. Judge James Moody of the U.S. District Court Northern District of Indiana disagreed.
"She supports that assertion with the allegation that Buncich treated similarly situated male correctional officers in a different manner," he wrote in an opinion filed this week. "From this fact, the court can infer the difference in treatment was due to an intent to discriminate based on sex."
Escobedo, who still works at the department, said she was given a 15-day suspension while her two male counterparts, Ramon Hines and Alfonso Rodriguez, were not.
On April 30, 2016, the three were corrections officers on duty when inmate Richard Campos, of East Chicago, escaped from an unsecured section of the Lake County Jail and left in a car brought by his girlfriend, Elysia M. Jeronimo, of Hammond, according to reports. The two were apprehended four days later near San Antonio, authorities said.
Sheriff's investigators had accused Escobedo of incorrectly classifying Campos as a low-security risk, allowing him to work outside of locked doors at the jail. She has denied responsibility for the escape.
In her suit, she claimed Buncich also denied her overtime opportunities and removed her from the department's SWAT team for six months. She seeks $350,000 plus punitive damages.
"Officer Escobedo is very happy with the court's ruling and looks forward to being vindicated as to the escapes," her lawyer, Chris Cooper, said in a statement. "She adds that she has confidence and respect in the new administration led by Sheriff (Oscar) Martinez."
Buncich is currently serving a 188-month sentence in federal prison for his role in an unrelated, public corruption case. John Kopack, attorney for the Sheriff's Department, didn't returned a call for comment as of early Wednesday afternoon.
Giles is the health reporter for The Times, covering the business of health care as well as consumer and public health. He previously wrote about health for the Lawrence (Kansas) Journal-World. He is a graduate of Northern Illinois University.
