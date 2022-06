Judge approves 20-year sentence in violent Portage home invasion

VALPARAISO — Nearly five and a half years after taking part in a Portage home invasion that left a resident shot and severely injured, Gary resident Brandon Crenshaw has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

The 25-year-old apologized Friday to his family and the victim as the agreed-to plea and sentence was accepted by Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

Crenshaw has been locked up at the Porter County for the past five years and 145 days, which is time that will be credited toward his sentence. He is to serve 75% of the sentence because of the severity of the offense.

The prison sentence is to be served consecutive to whatever he receives for an alleged probation revocation in a burglary and theft case in Lake County, officials said.

Crenshaw pleaded guilty in late April to a level 1 felony count of burglary in return for prosecutors dropping a second felony count of robbery in the Porter County case.

He had told the court he went Jan. 7, 2017, to a home along Stagecoach Road in Portage with the intention of carrying out a theft.

Police said at the time that the group went to the residence to see a man known to have been selling marijuana. They decided to steal the marijuana rather than purchase the illegal drug.

Three of the men entered the residence wearing different colored bandannas, during which time a "loud bang of a gunshot" was heard, police said. The three men eventually returned to a waiting vehicle and fled west on U.S. 12 to Gary.

When police arrived on scene in response to reports of a gunshot, they heard someone yelling "help" twice from inside the residence, according to charging documents.

Officers, who noticed a strong odor of marijuana, followed a trail of smeared blood to a man lying on a couch bleeding from his abdomen, according to court documents. Police found a small wound on his lower back and a major wound to his lower abdomen.

The wounded man reportedly told police he was asleep when he heard his door being forced open, police said. The man said he had been beaten up, police said.

