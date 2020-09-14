Judge asks why prosecutors didn't seek search warrant when they had man's cellphone

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OWN POINT — A trial was continued Monday until March for a Chicago man accused of starting a fire that killed a 62-year-old Hammond woman in 2018.

Ronald A. Gee, 44, is now scheduled to stand trial starting March 8 in Lake Criminal Court.

He is accused of using gasoline to start a fire April 14, 2018, at 19 Doty St. in Hammond, where his estranged wife was staying the night with her boyfriend and his mother.

Brenda Young Poole, 62, alerted her son and Gee's estranged wife to the fire, records show. All three were taken to hospitals, but Poole did not survive.

Gee's attorney, Kerry Connor, wrote in a legal filing last week Gee plans to present evidence of an alibi showing he was at the home of Jay McLaughlin in the 5100 block of South Tripp Avenue in Chicago during the time frame in which he's accused of setting the fire at 19 Doty Street.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Natalie Williams told Judge Jamise Perkins on Monday the state was seeking to continue Gee's trial, because McLaughlin refused to allow the state to search his cellphone during a deposition Friday afternoon.