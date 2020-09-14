 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge asks why prosecutors didn't seek search warrant when they had man's cellphone
urgent

Judge asks why prosecutors didn't seek search warrant when they had man's cellphone

{{featured_button_text}}
Ronald Alan Gee

Ronald Alan Gee

OWN POINT — A trial was continued Monday until March for a Chicago man accused of starting a fire that killed a 62-year-old Hammond woman in 2018.

Ronald A. Gee,  44, is now scheduled to stand trial starting March 8 in Lake Criminal Court.

He is accused of using gasoline to start a fire April 14, 2018, at 19 Doty St. in Hammond, where his estranged wife was staying the night with her boyfriend and his mother.

Brenda Young Poole, 62, alerted her son and Gee's estranged wife to the fire, records show. All three were taken to hospitals, but Poole did not survive.

Gee's attorney, Kerry Connor, wrote in a legal filing last week Gee plans to present evidence of an alibi showing he was at the home of Jay McLaughlin in the 5100 block of South Tripp Avenue in Chicago during the time frame in which he's accused of setting the fire at 19 Doty Street.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Natalie Williams told Judge Jamise Perkins on Monday the state was seeking to continue Gee's trial, because McLaughlin refused to allow the state to search his cellphone during a deposition Friday afternoon.

Gee had been scheduled to stand trial this week. McLaughlin's deposition was scheduled Friday, after the defense signaled its plan to present alibi evidence.

The state already has records showing when McLaughlin may have called or texted Gee the morning of the fire, but prosecutors now want to extract data from his phone to view the content of any possible messages, Williams said.

Prosecutors also filed a motion asking Perkins to order McLaughlin to preserve any evidence on the phone.

Perkins granted the motion, but she questioned why police and prosecutors didn't seek a search warrant for McLaughlin's phone while they were questioning him in 2018 and again Friday.

Perkins said she was available Friday evening, but the state gave McLaughlin's phone back to him instead of coming to her to seek a search warrant.

Connor said she would notify McLaughlin of the order to preserve evidence, but she was not legally responsible for his actions because he's not a client of the Lake County public defender's office.

McLaughlin lives in Illinois, so prosecutors now must seek a search warrant for his phone through Illinois courts.

Perkins set a pretrial hearing for Feb. 2.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Coming Saturday: Riding Shotgun with Crown Point’s Daniel Lee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts