Judge backs out less than a week after setting bribery trial for former Portage mayor
Judge backs out less than a week after setting bribery trial for former Portage mayor

James Snyder retrial

With his wife Deborah at his side, former Portage Mayor James Snyder talks to reporters at the U.S. District Court in Hammond after he was found guilty Feb. 14, 2019 on two of three counts in his public corruption trial.

 Times File

HAMMOND — Less than a week after a federal judge set a Dec. 7 date for the new bribery trial of Portage Mayor James Snyder, the case is being reassigned, according to court records.

"The court finds that the speedy administration of justice requires that this case be reassigned," according to an order filed Friday by U.S. District Court Judge Theresa Springmann.

No action had been taken as of Monday morning.

Springmann had been assigned to oversee the trial, during which time federal prosecutors again will try to prove Snyder solicited a bribe from two Portage businessmen.

Joseph D. Fitzpatrick, assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, declined comment Monday on the judge's recusal.

The U.S. attorney's office for the Northern District of Indiana is reportedly already recused from the case.

Snyder could not be immediately reached Monday for comment.

The government alleges the then-mayor corruptly steered $1.125 million in contracts for the city of Portage to buy garbage trucks from a Portage trucking firm in 2013.

The government alleges Snyder solicited and received $13,000 bribe from the firm’s former owners a few weeks later.

Snyder has pleaded not guilty.

His law team argues the $13,000 was a legitimate payment for consulting services Snyder provided the trucking dealership to save money on the cost of insurance and information technology.

The U.S. attorney’s office indicted Snyder in late 2016.

A federal jury found Snyder guilty in early 2019 of bribery and federal tax violations.

Another judge in the case overturned the bribery verdict in late 2019 on grounds Snyder deserved a new trial because he was denied the chance of calling for the testimony of the trucking firm's then-owners, brothers Bob and Steve Buha, that they didn’t bribe Snyder.

The brothers wouldn’t take the witness stand during the 2019 trial on fears they might be criminally charged themselves if they supported Snyder and contradicted the government accusations.

Springmann decided last month Snyder must face a new jury on the bribery charge, overruling defense arguments that a second trial was barred by the constitutional protection against double jeopardy.

Springmann indicated the upcoming trial could last between seven and 10 days.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

