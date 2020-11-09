Judge backs out less than a week after setting bribery trial for former Portage mayor

HAMMOND — Less than a week after a federal judge set a Dec. 7 date for the new bribery trial of Portage Mayor James Snyder, the case is being reassigned, according to court records.

"The court finds that the speedy administration of justice requires that this case be reassigned," according to an order filed Friday by U.S. District Court Judge Theresa Springmann.

No action had been taken as of Monday morning.

Springmann had been assigned to oversee the trial, during which time federal prosecutors again will try to prove Snyder solicited a bribe from two Portage businessmen.

Joseph D. Fitzpatrick, assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, declined comment Monday on the judge's recusal.

The U.S. attorney's office for the Northern District of Indiana is reportedly already recused from the case.

Snyder could not be immediately reached Monday for comment.

The government alleges the then-mayor corruptly steered $1.125 million in contracts for the city of Portage to buy garbage trucks from a Portage trucking firm in 2013.