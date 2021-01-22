Judge called on to reject 'sweetheart' deal in misuse of Portage city funds

VALPARAISO — Former Portage Clerk-Treasurer and one-time Democratic mayoral candidate Chris Stidham will not be sentenced Friday afternoon as originally scheduled for alleged misuse of city funds after his request for a delay was granted by the judge.
But as he awaits sentencing on March 26, a group of his former city officials, who led the investigation leading to his felony charge, are voicing concern that justice may not be served in the case.
"The Committee members and I do not believe the sentencing recommendation comports with the gravity of the criminal misconduct they uncovered, and they are concerned that the sentence does not afford justice for the crime committed against the public trust and the people of Portage," according to a letter issued this week by former Portage Mayor John Cannon.
Signing on to the letter in support are former Portage City Councilman William Fekete, former Portage Street and Sanitation Superintendent Steve Nelson and former Portage Board of Works member Ron Necco.
The group calls upon Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer to reject the proposal allowing the felony count to be reduced to a misdemeanor.
"The Committee and I feel strongly that Mr. Stidham's misconduct must disqualify him from ever holding elected office, if for no other reason than to bar his ability to defraud the public again," the group wrote.
The group is also seeking a sentence that includes community service of a year or more of employment for the city of Portage, as well as interest and penalties equivalent to anyone caught failing to report income.
"Mr. Stidham also has deep political connections in this county, and the people of Porter County must be assured that these connections have no bearing on the plea agreement or conviction of Mr. Stidham," the letter reads. "Accepting a 'sweetheart plea' for Mr. Stidham could easily create an appearance of favoritism for the 'politically connected', and we seek assurances for the public that Mr. Stidham's position and connections have warranted no favor in the Court's ruling."
Stidham, who turns 38 Saturday, pleaded guilty Nov. 20 to an amended felony count of conflict of interest as opposed to the original felony charge of official misconduct, according to the proposed plea agreement.
He faces supervised probation rather than jail time, but will be required to pay back $56,565 in restitution, which includes the cost of a state audit, according to the proposed agreement.
A big issue at stake during sentencing will be whether Stidham will be labeled as a felon. The proposed plea calls for prosecutors and the defense to argue whether the judgment will be entered as a misdemeanor instead at the time of sentencing.
Stidham is accused of misusing his position as the city’s top fiscal officer in 2015 and 2016 to illegally pay tens of thousands of dollars in city funds to companies registered to his then-girlfriend and current wife, Rachel E. Glass.
Glass is not accused of any wrongdoing in the case.
Stidham served two terms as clerk-treasurer before losing a primary battle two years ago for mayor to fellow Democrat Sue Lynch, who went on to unseat Republican John Cannon for the city's top job.
Stidham had denied all wrongdoing, claiming he was a victim of a political smear.
Cannon claims those who took part in the investigation of Stidham, who signed on to the recent letter, suffered professional and/or political retribution for their efforts.
"And based on the sentencing recommendations of the State, the Committee members and I feel the members are paying a higher price for uncovering the criminal misconduct than Mr. Stidham will pay for actually committing and admitting to, his criminal misconduct," the group said.