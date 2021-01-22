Judge called on to reject 'sweetheart' deal in misuse of Portage city funds

The group is also seeking a sentence that includes community service of a year or more of employment for the city of Portage, as well as interest and penalties equivalent to anyone caught failing to report income.

"Mr. Stidham also has deep political connections in this county, and the people of Porter County must be assured that these connections have no bearing on the plea agreement or conviction of Mr. Stidham," the letter reads. "Accepting a 'sweetheart plea' for Mr. Stidham could easily create an appearance of favoritism for the 'politically connected', and we seek assurances for the public that Mr. Stidham's position and connections have warranted no favor in the Court's ruling."

Stidham, who turns 38 Saturday, pleaded guilty Nov. 20 to an amended felony count of conflict of interest as opposed to the original felony charge of official misconduct, according to the proposed plea agreement.

He faces supervised probation rather than jail time, but will be required to pay back $56,565 in restitution, which includes the cost of a state audit, according to the proposed agreement.