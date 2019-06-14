CROWN POINT — Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell imposed an 87½-year prison term Friday on a habitual sex offender described by one prosecutor as the “worst of the worst.”
That is tantamount to a life sentence for 67-year-old Major L.Wilson, of East Chicago, who displayed no emotion and appeared to take it all in stride.
Wilson made no apologies after his victim, a woman who had once considered him a trusted friend of her family. The woman told the court through a written statement, “I’m scared to be by myself. I think he should spend the rest of his life in prison.”
Wilson didn’t respond to a recitation of his previous criminal history, a total of eight felonies that included a litany of rape and attempted rape in both Indiana and Illinois between 1971 and 2003.
Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Burke argued Wilson would get right out of prison and target his next victim and needed to be punished for “his long-running disregard for the women he damages. He is the worst of the worst.”
Defense attorney Matthew Fech said his client maintains his innocence. Wilson asked for a court-appointed lawyer to appeal his conviction and sentence.
Wilson’s only spoken concern was that he wanted to be sent back to the same downstate prison where he had previously served time because that was “where all my property is.”
Five years ago, Wilson was living in an East Chicago apartment building. The victim and her mother lived in a separate unit above him. He had gotten to know them and even had written holiday cards to them.
The victim said her mother had left for work and she was alone in her bedroom watching television about 2 a.m. March 4, 2014, when she heard a knock on her door and assumed her mother had returned home.
Instead, she found a man wearing a ski mask and gloves and armed with a knife. She said he pushed her on her bed, ordered her to undress.
She said he held the knife to her throat as he assaulted her and then ordered her to wash her body to destroy evidence of his crime.
He left her apartment, only to return moments later, leaving a handwritten note warning her not to tell anyone what had happened.
Prosecutors said she recognized Wilson as her assailant from his voice and handwriting. Police matched Wilson’s DNA to evidence at the crime scene.
A jury in August 2014 found Wilson guilty of 10 counts of deviate sexual conduct, burglary, armed battery, sexual battery and confinement. He also was judged to be a habitual offender.
Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell sentenced Wilson to 100 years in prison the following month that year.
However, the Indiana Court of Appeals ruled last year Wilson’s 2014 conviction was fatally flawed because Judge Diane Boswell incorrectly told Wilson he didn’t have the right to act as his own lawyer and she failed to properly warn him of the dangers of representing himself as his own lawyer when he asked to fire his court-appointed lawyer.
Boswell granted Wilson a new jury trial, which took place last month. Wilson was defended by Matthew Fech, who successfully argued to jurors there was no credible evidence Wilson used a knife against his victim.
Jurors last month still convicted Wilson of deviate sexual conduct, burglary, sexual battery and confinement, but acquitted him of all counts alleging he committed the crime while armed with a knife.
The acquittal on those counts resulted in Wilson’s sentence being reduced form 100 years to 87½.