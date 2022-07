Judge cancels sheriff's criminal trial as review by higher court continues

CROWN POINT — A special judge canceled a criminal trial slated for next month for Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr., who is facing felony resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor reckless driving charges.

Attorneys agreed to the delay because the Indiana Court of Appeals is in the process of reviewing Special Judge Jeryl Leach's decision in March to deny Martinez's motion to dismiss his indictment.

Martinez's attorneys, Paul Stracci and Michael Woods, sought the dismissal because they allege Special Prosecutor Stanley Levco unduly influenced "the neutral and detached atmosphere" of grand jury proceedings.

Levco and his co-counsel, David Thomas, fought the interlocutory appeal, arguing Levco's conduct before the grand jury was proper.

Leach set a status hearing for Dec. 7 to assess progress on the interlocutory appeal.

Martinez is accused of driving at up to 50 mph over the speed limit in Crown Point and Merrillville in mid-September, while two Crown Point officers were chasing his unmarked Jeep Trackhawk with their lights and sirens activated.

The sheriff denied the allegations and characterized the indictment as a "political witch hunt" by a "rival politician."