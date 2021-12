Judge cancels trial for man charged as adult at age 16 with robbery

CROWN POINT — A judge granted a deputy prosecutor's request Tuesday to cancel an upcoming jury trial for a Gary teen facing a two-year-old robbery charge and granted the defense's request to release him on his own recognizance.

Tre'Sean D. Monroe, 18, is accused of robbing a 14-year-old boy of shoes and cash Sept. 26, 2019, at a park near East 42nd Avenue and Maryland Street in Gary.

Monroe, who was charged as an adult at age 16, had been scheduled to stand trial in March. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of armed robbery and battery by means of a deadly weapon.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Douglas Shaw asked Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota if he and defense attorney Kerry Connor could approach the bench to discuss the case.

After a brief discussion, Bokota told Monroe she was vacating his trial and ordering him released from the Lake County Jail.

The judge scheduled Monroe's next court date for Feb. 1.

