Judge certifies sheriff's appeal of decision not to dismiss criminal charges

CROWN POINT — A special judge granted Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.'s motion Wednesday to certify an interlocutory appeal of an earlier decision not to dismiss the sheriff's criminal indictment.

The Indiana Court of Appeals still must agree to accept jurisdiction of the case before conducting a review.

Martinez has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of resisting law enforcement and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

He's accused of driving at up to 50 mph over the speed limit in Crown Point and Merrillville in mid-September, while two Crown Point officers were chasing his unmarked Jeep TrackHawk with their lights and sirens activated.

The sheriff has denied the allegations and characterized the indictment as a "political witch hunt" by a "rival politician." His trial is set to begin Aug. 15.

His attorneys, Michael Woods and Paul Stracci, said Special Prosecutor Stanley Levco and an Indiana State Police commander unduly influenced "the neutral and detached atmosphere" of grand jury proceedings in January.

The imposition on the grand jurors' independent judgment was so "flagrant" a dismissal is required, they wrote in court filings.

Levco and his co-counsel, David Thomas, asked Special Judge Jeryl Leach to deny Martinez's motion to certify an interlocutory appeal, in part, because "there is virtually no chance an appellate court will agree" that the grand jury was conducted unfairly.

Even if an appellate court dismissed the sheriff's indictment, the most likely result would be an immediate refiling of the charges, the prosecutors wrote.

Woods told the judge Martinez's appeal should be permitted now for two reasons: the sheriff could face substantial harm if he were convicted at trial but later prevailed on appeal and case law on the issue is far from settled.

If convicted of a felony, Martinez could lose his elected office and his position as a merit officer, which he has held since before he was elected and hopes to continue to hold after leaving office, Woods said.

"It is his career," the defense attorney said.

In addition, a new state law slated to take effect July 1 repeals the existing licensing requirement to carry a handgun in public but also would prohibit Martinez from carrying a gun, Woods said.

The law is "generally a sea change in gun rights," but it also creates a new class of people prohibited from carrying guns that includes those under felony indictment, he said.

Martinez is currently allowed to carry a gun, because current state and federal law does not prohibit those under felony indictment from possessing firearms and includes exceptions for law enforcement officers engaged in their official duties, the defense attorney said.

Woods also took issue with Levco's argument that an appellate court is not likely to agree the grand jury was conducted unfairly.

"While I applaud their confidence, we believe we'll win on appeal, too," he said.

Woods said it was "not safe to presume" the state could simply refile the charges against Martinez if an appellate court dismissed the indictment.

Levco said he was confident the Court of Appeals would not accept jurisdiction.

Levco said he told the grand jurors the decision to return an indictment was their own and allowed Martinez's attorney to speak to the grand jury, which is not required.

If Martinez were granted permission to seek an appeal, he would be successful only in further delaying a case he originally said he wanted to resolve as soon as possible, Levco said.

After Leach agreed to certify the appeal, attorneys on both sides said they did not want to stay proceedings in Lake Criminal Court.

The parties have a number of tasks to accomplish, including depositions Levco wants to take, they said.

Leach declined to set another court date ahead of an Aug. 1 pretrial hearing, but he told the attorneys they could file a motion for a hearing if any new issues arise.

