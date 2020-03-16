Judge Clarence Murray on leave for health reasons; temporary judge appointed

CROWN POINT — The Indiana Supreme Court appointed Michael Pagano on Friday to continue serving as judge pro tempore for Judge Clarence Murray, who has been out since late January.

Murray notified the high court he would be unable to perform the duties of his office starting Friday because of health reasons, according to a Supreme Court order.

The high court appointed Pagano to temporarily serve as senior judge and handle Murray's duties in Lake Superior Court Criminal Division 2 until Murray returns to the bench.

Murray was appointed by former Gov. Frank O'Bannon on May 21, 1999, to replace Judge James Letsinger, according to Times archives and the Supreme Court. His current term of office expires Dec. 31, 2020.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Before Murray's appointment to the bench, he served for about six years as a magistrate in Lake Superior Court's Civil Division. Murray also had experience as a Lake County deputy prosecutor handling felony cases. In private practice in Merrillville, he collected delinquent accounts for banks, finance companies and retailers.