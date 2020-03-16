You are the owner of this article.
Judge Clarence Murray on leave for health reasons; temporary judge appointed
CROWN POINT — The Indiana Supreme Court appointed Michael Pagano on Friday to continue serving as judge pro tempore for Judge Clarence Murray, who has been out since late January.

Murray notified the high court he would be unable to perform the duties of his office starting Friday because of health reasons, according to a Supreme Court order.

The high court appointed Pagano to temporarily serve as senior judge and handle Murray's duties in Lake Superior Court Criminal Division 2 until Murray returns to the bench.

Murray was appointed by former Gov. Frank O'Bannon on May 21, 1999, to replace Judge James Letsinger, according to Times archives and the Supreme Court. His current term of office expires Dec. 31, 2020.

Before Murray's appointment to the bench, he served for about six years as a magistrate in Lake Superior Court's Civil Division. Murray also had experience as a Lake County deputy prosecutor handling felony cases. In private practice in Merrillville, he collected delinquent accounts for banks, finance companies and retailers.

Pagano previously served as a magistrate in Lake Superior Court Judge Julie Cantrell's courtroom. He has been selected as a finalist for three open judge's seats since late 2018, but ultimately was not appointed to any of the positions. 

Pagano will serve as judge pro tempore until further order of the Supreme Court and will be compensated by the state for his work, the order states.

